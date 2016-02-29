8 Fresh Ways To Get Lean This Spring

Consider a Supplement Plan

Adding a fat burner or a metabolism booster to your supplement regimen may give you the extra push you need to burn more calories both during your workout and at rest. There are so many to choose from, but be aware that some can give you that jittery feeling. Most fat burners have a combination of caffeine, green tea and other herbal ingredients to supply extra energy when you need it. The best way to navigate fat burners is to read labels and make sure the ingredient list is pretty basic.

If you don’t understand what’s on the label, look it up or ask a qualified nutritionist. Always try half the dose suggested and do it early in the day. This will allow you to see how your body reacts. If you have any preexisting health conditions or take medication, speak to your doctor first before taking any fat burner.