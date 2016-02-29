8 Fresh Ways To Get Lean This Spring

Cavan Images / Getty

Since the groundhog didn’t see his shadow, forecasters say spring is coming early this year, but will you be ready? How will you train, eat, and sleep in order to obtain the most sleek physique? Will you cut your carbs, fats, or maybe add in extra cardiovascular training to tighten up? Here are eight tips you can implement in order to obtain the physique you want, just in time for the warm weather.

Create a Plan

Talk to a nutritionist or someone that understands eating and training to create a manageable program. You want a program that has short-term goals, which you can attain without difficulty. This will keep you focused and feeling positive as you progress forward. Don’t reach for lofty goals, like six-pack abs if you’ve got a lot of belly fat at the moment. This will only set you up for disappointment and frustration.

Consider a Supplement Plan

Adding a fat burner or a metabolism booster to your supplement regimen may give you the extra push you need to burn more calories both during your workout and at rest. There are so many to choose from, but be aware that some can give you that jittery feeling. Most fat burners have a combination of caffeine, green tea and other herbal ingredients to supply extra energy when you need it. The best way to navigate fat burners is to read labels and make sure the ingredient list is pretty basic.

If you don’t understand what’s on the label, look it up or ask a qualified nutritionist. Always try half the dose suggested and do it early in the day. This will allow you to see how your body reacts. If you have any preexisting health conditions or take medication, speak to your doctor first before taking any fat burner.

Increase Your Cardio Workouts

While you may regularly hit the gym for cardio, weight training, or your favorite exercise class, you’re still not dropping those last few pounds. Doing some daily cardio may be the magic bullet. Adding in an extra 30 minutes of cardio each day will kick your metabolism into overdrive. Try early morning fasted cardio: HIIT sprints, a 30 second or one-minute sprint followed by a two- to three-minute recovery and repeat for the duration. Adding in some extra steady state cardio will help boost weight loss as well.

Keep Fat, Subtract Carbs

If you want to lose weight a bit quicker, cutting your carbohydrate intake is one way to do that. However, cutting carbs can leave you feeling light headed at times with a lack of energy to boot. One way to keep your energy levels up is by making sure you add fat to your low carb meals. For example, you might prepare four ounces of chicken breast with lots of vegetables and drizzle two teaspoons of olive oil or coconut oil over it. Add some seasonings and maybe a little sea salt, and you’ll have a delicious meal that’s satisfying and nutritious. Some other fats you may like to use are avocados, nuts, or natural nut butters which can all help you stay satisfied for longer. After a few days of eating like this you may like the number your scale reflects.

Lift Heavy

The more muscle you build, the more your metabolism will burn calories during your workouts and at rest. When you’re in the gym, aim to get 10 to 12 repetitions with a weight that’s challenging. If you can do 20 reps with the eight pound dumbbells then you can most likely do 10 reps with 12 or 15 pound dumbbells. Always challenge your body, and it will reward you with some serious caloric burn.

Prioritize Sleep

Your body’s internal clock is called the Circadian rhythm. Certain hormones are released when it’s time for your body to wind down and rest. Once you’re asleep, your body releases a growth hormone. This growth hormone repairs cells and helps muscles recover while keeping your body strong. Burning the candles at both ends stresses your entire body and keeps this growth hormone from being released. Shoot to get seven to eight hours of solid restful sleep.

Eat Fiber-Rich Foods

Eat an array of vegetables at mealtime. This will satisfy you and keep you from overeating. Start with a salad and add a mixture of vegetables. Top it off with some clean protein like chicken, salmon or grass-fed beef. Add fruit to smoothies or your morning bowl of oatmeal to help make your belly feel full and content. Another great way to add extra fiber to shakes is to add a teaspoon of psyllium husk. This will add thickness to your creation and fill your gut with colon-cleansing fiber that will keep you regular to boot!

Beat Stress Responses

Cortisol and adrenaline are responsible for that surge of energy you get when you’re stressed or excited. You’re body doesn’t know whether you just had it out with your boss or you’re being chased by a lion. But, the reaction is the same as when your stress hormones, cortisol and adrenaline, are released. We all get stressed periodically but what you do with that stress is another story. Do you stress eat, or do you skip meals only to eat in abundance at another time? Either way, what you put in your mouth during times of stress is going straight to your waistline.

When you feel stressed, try to manage it by meditating, going to the gym or venting to a friend. Stick to your clean eating regime as much as you can. Don’t reach for the pint of ice cream or a bag of potato chips. You will only feel guilty once the fog clears. Stress should never be a determining factor of what you put in your mouth.

