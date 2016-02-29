Cavan Images / Getty
Features
8 Fresh Ways To Get Lean This Spring
Follow these tips to achieve a leaner physique for the warmer days.
Since the groundhog didn’t see his shadow, forecasters say spring is coming early this year, but will you be ready? How will you train, eat, and sleep in order to obtain the most sleek physique? Will you cut your carbs, fats, or maybe add in extra cardiovascular training to tighten up? Here are eight tips you can implement in order to obtain the physique you want, just in time for the warm weather.
1 of 8
Hinterhaus Productions / Getty
2 of 8
Towfiqu Photography / Getty
3 of 8
Matthew Leete / Getty
4 of 8
Claudia Totir / Getty
5 of 8
Mireya Acierto / Getty
6 of 8
Westend61 / Getty
7 of 8
Arx0nt / Getty
8 of 8
Hero Images / Getty