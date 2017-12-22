Westend61 / Getty

The Best Base Layers for Lifting, Running, and Winter Sports: 2017/2018

Get the gear you need to stay warm this winter.

Westend61 / Getty
Winter is here, but that doesn’t mean your outdoor training goes out the window. The key to continuing any outdoor activity is to prepare properly with your apparel. 

Staying warm starts with the base layers, so you'll want to put on items like these before adding any additional layers. 

Take a closer look to see what workout gear you’re missing to stay warm and comfortable this winter season. 

Courtesy of Second Skin
1. Second Skin Quatroflx Long Sleeve Compression

This long sleeve helps keep your mind in the game. It features ventilation in all the hot spots and light-enough compression that’s comfy enough for all-day wear. The high-tech design leaves you feeling supported and your muscles refreshed.

(secondskin.com, $39)

Courtesy of New Balance
2. New Balance Trinamic Long Sleeve

Light, snug, and sweat-wicking base layer with perforation at chest and back for quick drying.

(newbalance.com, $85)

Courtesy of Body Glove / Aries Apparel
3. Body Glove Solano Tank

Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean you can’t flaunt some sunshine. A mesh upper back wicks sweat where you need it, and the longer rounded hem is great for keeping cold out.

(ariesapparel.com, $74)

Courtesy of UnderArmour
4. UA Unstoppable Tee

This downy-soft muscle tee has a longer hem for modesty and an open back for miles of style.

(underarmour.com, $33)

Courtesy of Manduka / Kosha
5. Manduka Kosha Open Back Tank

Grace under pressure, this tank will take you from asanas to errands.

(manduka.com, $54)

Courtesy of Sweaty Betty
6. Sweaty Betty Drift Color Block Seamless Ski Top

Cozy long-sleeved turtleneck made of technical polyester designed to keep you warm, chic, and dry while you play ski bunny.

(sweatybetty.com, $105)

