The Best Performing, Most Stylish Athleisure Tops This Winter

Stay comfy, cozy, and fashionable this winter when you're not at the gym.

Yes, we all want to look fabulous while hitting the gym this winter, but you can’t drop the ball outside of the gym, either. Scout out, then expand your wardrobe with some of our favorite functional and fashionable athleisure tops this winter.

Click through if you’re in need of some new around-town gear.

1. UA Unstoppable Gore Windstopper

A gorgeous addition to your outerwear arsenal, this downtown camo, four-way stretch hoodie is sleek and functional. A Gore exterior makes it the ultimate wind stopper, and it’s rain-resistant, so just as the name says, you’re unstoppable. 

(underarmour.com, $120)

2. C&C California Cold Shoulder Pullover

Slim-fit top with cutout shoulders, so you stay warm but sexy post-workout.

(nordstromrack.com, $88)

3. Mira Rae Lace Bomber

The tops of the sleeves on this lightweight bomber feature a lace cutout that gives just the right amount of sex appeal while still being covered up. The trendy bomber cut is a must-have for everyday wear. 

(mirarae.com, $98)

4. Asics Chill Hooded Vest

Oh my crops! This sleeveless shortie sweatshirt has a fuzzy fleece interior that’s perfect to slip on post-workout to keep your core warm. A breathable strip along the hood and down the back adds comfort. Where fitness fashion meets function, that’s where you’ll find us— with this crop top on.

(asics.com, $68)

5. Reebok Studio Favorites Bomber

Satiny soft interior lines this pretty-in-pink bomber, which you’ll want to wear with every outfit this winter. A slight oversize cut and length keeps your body warm, and cuffed sleeves, neck, and waist block cold out. Chunky zipper detail.

(reebok.com, $90)

