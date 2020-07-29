Bodybuilders and casual gym-goers alike are no strangers to a good exercise machine. Even those who typically focus on free weights tend to at least dabble in machine exercises to isolate certain muscle groups during their workouts. And of course, who doesn’t love hopping on machines to knock out cardio without setting foot on the pavement?

But right now, things are a bit different. We’re in the middle of a pandemic and, in many places, heading to the gym is out of the question.

Enter a workout machine and accompanying workouts aptly called “The DB Method.” If you’re wondering, DB stands for dream butt, which is what the machine is designed to build. I was given an opportunity to test it out, and I have to admit, it truly surprised me.

The basic premise is that the machine sets your body up in a way a typical squat can’t. With your heels high on two slanted foot rests, you gently hold two handles at the front, extend your arms, and let your weight shift back onto a seat that provides 220 pounds of resistance as you squat down. In theory, the posture shifts your center of gravity away from your legs and lets you really channel your glutes, according to the company.

What’s more, the DB Method is supposed to get you results in just 10-15 minutes a day. The focus is glutes, but you can work the rest of your body with the machine, too — more on that later.

At first glance, yes, it’s gimmicky. And as someone who’s been training fairly consistently for years, I realistically wouldn’t expect a massive change in my physique to happen in a few weeks. But the machine had rave reviews, and I had to find out whether it really made my lower body feel any different than a traditional weighted squat.

Once I got it set up (which was super easy, and it folds up neatly for storage), ran through the basics with Sydney Wollman, the company’s Head of Brand, and tried it out for a few weeks, here’s what I found.