Three Steps for a Healthier Gut

1. Eat more of these.
Add more probiotics and prebiotics to your diet.Probiotics are live strains of bacteria. Available in pills, powders, or liquids, as well as in foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and more, they can help build a healthier gut population. Key strains to look for include Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus, says Frank Lipman, M.D. founder of the Eleven-Eleven Wellness Center in New York and author of 10 Reasons You Feel Old and Get Fat. Prebiotics are the foods and/or supplements that help nourish healthy bacteria. They’re usually made up of fiber compounds that pass undigested through the GI tract. “They’re like dinner for the bacteria to dine on,” explains Raphael Kellman, M.D., found of the Kellman Center for Integrative and Functional Medicine in New York and author of The Microbiome Diet. The bacteria feast on the fibers by fermenting them, creating by-products that can help improve insulin sensitivity and protect against inflammation, he adds. Prebiotics include foods like asparagus, garlic, Jerusalem artichokes, jicama, leeks, onions, and radishes. SEE ALSO: 5 Reasons to Reboot Your Gut Health