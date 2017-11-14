Features

What We're Wearing to the Gym This Month: November 2017

If you're going to fight the Thanksgiving calorie overload by hitting the gym this fall (and we know you are), you might as well do it in style.

Fall is that perfect time of year when the weather becomes not too hot and not too cold (ideal for long outdoor runs or backyard hikes), and the promise of delicious holiday food (and of course, gifts) is just around the corner. It's also the time of year when the idea of just throwing on a hoodie and sweatpants every day becomes more appealing as the temperature drops and the fear of packing on a few extra pounds becomes seriously real.

But if you're a real Muscle & Fitness Hers type of woman (and we bet you are), we know you'll be hitting the gym religiously throughout the winter months to keep your glutes and abs in check. But what will you be wearing?

Sure, the temptation to pile on your favorite college sweatshirts in an effort to keep warm will be there. But when it comes to our editors' favorite workout gear, you don't need to sacrifice style for comfort or function—and with these fall-friendly picks, you don't have to.

This is apparel and gear is all editor-tested and approved—not to mention a totally stylish way to stay cozy in the brisk fall weather—and it's what you should be wearing to the gym in November.

1. GEL-Kenun Running Shoe by Asics

Gel-Kenun Running Shoe by Asics
Courtesy Asics

Although white sneakers might not be the first thing to come to mind during the fall, we can't help but obsess over these sleek kicks from Asics. The versatile silhouette and design means you can rock these running shoes on the street, in the gym, or on the track, while the gel technology keeps your feet cushioned and comfortable no matter what you're getting up to. — Erin Alexander, Editorial Assistant

($110, asics.com)

2. Balance & Resist Crop Tank + 7/8 Tight by Lululemon

Crop Tank + Tights Set from Lululemon
Courtesy Lululemon

We’re all about sets this season, and Lululemon’s Balance & Resist cropped tank and tights are a dream to sweat in. The top is fitted and has a high neckline so you can blast our burpees and bentover rows without giving a show. It also pairs perfectly with the high-waisted tights (to be honest, if it’s not high-waisted, why bother?). They’re crafted from the same four-way compression/stretch material. And guess what? Nothing rubs, restricts movement, rides up, or slips down. — Brittany Smith, Associate Digital Editor

(Top, $54; Bottom, $118)

3. Blackout Jacquard Bomber Jacket by GapFit

Jacquard Bomber Jacket by GapFit
Courtesy Gap

Chilly commutes to the gym, post-sweat session brunch, and weekends spent wearing nothing but activewear call for a laidback, baby-soft jacket. GapFit’s jacquard bomber fits the bill with its relaxed fit and long raglan sleeves. Zip it off when it comes time to sweat, then layer back up when you’ve got to face mother nature. You’ll be hard pressed to wear anything else. Comes in three colors. — Brittany Smith, Associate Digital Editor

($89.95, gap.com)

4. Hero Power Sports Bra by Reebok

Hero Power Sports Bra by Reebok
Courtesy Image

Despite all the layers you're probably going to pile over your actual gym clothes this fall and winter, you'll still need a high-support sports bra to keep everything in place underneath. We're loving not only the watercolor design on this Hero Power Sports Bra from Reebok, but also its functionality—the high-impact bra support fits snugly without squeezing your boobs to death and speedwick technology in the fabric prevents sweat from accumulating in all of those annoying spots. — Erin Alexander, Editorial Assistant

($60, reebok.com)

5. Funnel Neck Long Sleeve by Under Armour

Funnel Neck Long Sleeve by Under Armour
Courtesy Under Armour

Perfect for layering over the tank or t-shirt you'll actually wear while you're in the gym (or great for cold-weather runs), this Funnel Neck long sleeve from Under Armour is exactly what you need during the chillier months. The fabric is made with ColdGear Reactor technology that adapts to your activity so you can keep warm (without burning up) and the ergonomic design offers a snug, next-to-skin fit (without feeling like it's suffocating you). — Erin Alexander, Editorial Assistant

($74.99, underarmour.com)

6. Spliced Panel Tights by Calia

Spliced Panel Tights by Calia
Courtesy of Calia

The weather is cooling down, but your gym style will be as hot as ever with these Spliced Panel Tights by Calia. The contoured waistband accentuates the waist in the best (and by best, we mean perfectly curvy) way while holding up the tights through even the most high-intensity drills—you won't need to worry about stopping mid-workout to adjust anything.

The mesh cutouts are a blessing and a curse as they look stylish and offer breathability but also lack durability—it's easy to poke through the mesh cutouts with your fingers when putting them on, so be wary when handling and washing for that reason.— Jackie Friedman, Digital Photo Editor

($75, caliastudio.com)

7. Easy Tiger Gym Bag by Sweaty Betty

Easy Tiger Gym Bag by Sweaty Betty
Courtesy Image

If there's one thing that's universally known among women, it's that we have a lot of stuff. But instead of schlepping all of your workout gear in your work bag (or worst case scenario, trying to carry it all), upgrade your carryall with this luxe gym bag from Sweaty Betty. With a versatile double strap, roomy pockets (including a special compartment for your laptop), and waterproof sides, it's got everything you need to keep your belongings secure. Bonus: the rich oxblood color is right on-trend for fall. — Erin Alexander, Editorial Assistant

($145, sweatybetty.com)

