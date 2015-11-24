5 Better-for-you Holiday Sides

Nutrition

Have a Lighter, Leaner Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is a day of giving thanks, spending time with loved ones, and, of course, eating delicious food. While the holiday may seem like a friendly one, the food, unfortunately, is often not so friendly—on your waistline. According to the Calorie Control Council, the average American consumes about 4,500 calories at their Thanksgiving meal (which includes dessert). That’s more than double the calorie intake that many of us require during an entire day. For this reason, the thought of a Thanksgiving feast can be stressful, and even frightening, to those of us looking to shed a few pounds or maintain a healthy weight. But fear not, there are some tips and tricks you can follow to make the Thanksgiving holiday a little less daunting.

First, serve yourself on a smaller plate, that way you’re more likely to keep portion sizes in check.

Next, eat something small, yet filling, with both protein and fiber, an hour or two before the meal. You’ll be less likely to overindulge if you attend the meal slightly hungry, but not starving.

Lastly, whether you’re attending a Thanksgiving get-together or hosting the event yourself, try preparing some guilt-free sides to bring or serve. Here are five healthier substitutes for popular Thanksgiving side dishes that are flavorful and packed with nutrients, minus the added calories and fat.

1. Butternut Squash Greek Yogurt Dip

Butternut Squash Greek Yogurt Dip
stray_cat / Getty

Thanksgiving dips and spreads are often rich and creamy, thanks to high-calorie and high-fat ingredients in the form of mayo, cheeses, and all things cream. Serve yourself and your guests something lighter that embodies the flavors and colors of fall, like this butternut squash dip. When roasted and pureed, butternut squash assumes a rich and creamy texture and flavor. Not only will you save on calories and fat, but you’ll also get a hefty dose of vitamin A, which is essential for healthy vision and immune system, as well as fiber, which helps fill you up without filling you out.

Click here for the Butternut Squash Greek Yogurt Dip recipe.

2. Turkey Bacon-wrapped Maple Brussels Sprouts

Turkey Bacon-Wrapped Maple Brussels Sprouts
Souders Studios / Getty

No Thanksgiving meal is complete without a green vegetable, which you can usually find buried under a sea of creamy soup, butter, and fried onions (yes, we’re looking at you, green bean casserole). A typical green bean casserole can pack nearly 10g of fat per serving. This year, skip the green beans altogether and wow your guests with a different green veggie that requires little preparation and makes for an excellent finger-food appetizer. When prepared correctly, Brussels sprouts can make for a delicious source of satiating fiber and, believe it or not, protein, which accounts for nearly a third of their calories.

Click here for the Turkey Bacon-wrapped Maple Brussels Sprouts recipe.

3. Sweet Potato, Cranberry, and Pecan Quinoa Stuffing

Thanksgiving Stuffing
Tetra Images / Getty

Although classic stuffing is one of the least healthy, most nutrient-void Thanksgiving side dishes of them all, that doesn’t mean you have to avoid this Thanksgiving staple completely. Instead, substitute the ultra-processed white bread for a more nutritious grain—quinoa. This nontraditional twist on a classic favorite is light and fluffy—thanks to the quinoa—and incorporates other harvest flavors like sweet potato and thyme. Quinoa is an excellent source of protein and provides nearly double the amount of fiber than most other grains. This supergrain can even be enjoyed by those with a gluten intolerance, making this quinoa stuffing the perfect side dish to bring or serve at a large gathering.

Click here for the Sweet Potato, Cranberry, and Pecan Quinoa Stuffing recipe.

4. Goat Cheese Mashed Cauliflower

Goat Cheese Mashed Cauliflower
Funwithfood / Getty

Cauliflower can function as a substitute for high-carb ingredients in low-carb dishes, like these mock mashed potatoes. Serving cauliflower in lieu of potatoes is an easy way to cut calories and carbs, while providing filling fiber and a substantial dose of immune-boosting vitamin C. When prepared correctly, mashed cauliflower can resemble the look, taste, and mouth-feel of mashed potatoes, so much so that family and friends won’t know the difference.

Click here for the Goat Cheese Mashed Cauliflower recipe.

5. Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding

Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding
"Cantavero Jr., Agostino P." / Getty

The perfect ending to a Thanksgiving feast is something sweet and preferably pumpkin-flavored. It’s OK if you haven’t saved enough calories throughout the meal for that slice (or two) of pumpkin pie, because this pumpkin pie chia pudding is easier on the waistline, yet still reminiscent of the real thing. Chia seeds deliver impressive amounts of protein, fiber, and heart-healthy omega-3 fats. They also absorb about 10 times their weight in water, so you won’t need to eat much to feel satisfied.

Click here for the Pumpkin Chia Pudding recipe.

