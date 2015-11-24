5 Better-for-you Holiday Sides

Thanksgiving is a day of giving thanks, spending time with loved ones, and, of course, eating delicious food. While the holiday may seem like a friendly one, the food, unfortunately, is often not so friendly—on your waistline. According to the Calorie Control Council, the average American consumes about 4,500 calories at their Thanksgiving meal (which includes dessert). That’s more than double the calorie intake that many of us require during an entire day. For this reason, the thought of a Thanksgiving feast can be stressful, and even frightening, to those of us looking to shed a few pounds or maintain a healthy weight. But fear not, there are some tips and tricks you can follow to make the Thanksgiving holiday a little less daunting.

First, serve yourself on a smaller plate, that way you’re more likely to keep portion sizes in check.

Next, eat something small, yet filling, with both protein and fiber, an hour or two before the meal. You’ll be less likely to overindulge if you attend the meal slightly hungry, but not starving.

Lastly, whether you’re attending a Thanksgiving get-together or hosting the event yourself, try preparing some guilt-free sides to bring or serve. Here are five healthier substitutes for popular Thanksgiving side dishes that are flavorful and packed with nutrients, minus the added calories and fat.