5 Simple, Protein-Packed Bowl Recipes

Meals in a bowl are the perfect solution for using up leftovers or for whipping up simple, comforting breakfasts, lunches, or dinners from scratch. The best bowls balance a combination of whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats, and fresh vegetables or fruit. We’ve put together five of our favorites—but don’t feel confined by our suggestions! You can mix-and-match the ingredients to create an endless variety of flavorful fare.

The beauty of these bowl recipes is that you can substitute in any of the major nutrient sources depending on your individual taste and needs. Think of these as building blocks, with whole grains, proteins, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables acting as your key sources. Then add in the spices or flavorings you like best, whether sweet or savory, tangy or tart.

FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

asparagus

bananas

blueberries

broccoli

cauliflower

kale

mushrooms

raspberries

spinach

squash

strawberries

WHOLE GRAINS

brown rice

buckwheat

bulgur

farro

freekeh

Kamut

oats

quinoa

wild rice

whole-wheat couscous

pasta

PROTEIN

beans

beef (lean)

chicken breast

cottage cheese (fat-free and low-fat)

eggs, Greek yogurt (fat-free)

pork tenderloin

salmon

shrimp

soybeans/tempeh/tofu

steak

tuna

Healthy Fats (What's in a fat?)