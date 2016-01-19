Nutrition
5 Simple, Protein-Packed Bowl Recipes
Combine your favorite ingredients from fundamental food groups to create quick, healthy one-dish meals.
Meals in a bowl are the perfect solution for using up leftovers or for whipping up simple, comforting breakfasts, lunches, or dinners from scratch. The best bowls balance a combination of whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats, and fresh vegetables or fruit. We’ve put together five of our favorites—but don’t feel confined by our suggestions! You can mix-and-match the ingredients to create an endless variety of flavorful fare.
The beauty of these bowl recipes is that you can substitute in any of the major nutrient sources depending on your individual taste and needs. Think of these as building blocks, with whole grains, proteins, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables acting as your key sources. Then add in the spices or flavorings you like best, whether sweet or savory, tangy or tart.
FRUITS AND VEGETABLES
- asparagus
- bananas
- blueberries
- broccoli
- cauliflower
- kale
- mushrooms
- raspberries
- spinach
- squash
- strawberries
WHOLE GRAINS
- brown rice
- buckwheat
- bulgur
- farro
- freekeh
- Kamut
- oats
- quinoa
- wild rice
- whole-wheat couscous
- pasta
PROTEIN
- beans
- beef (lean)
- chicken breast
- cottage cheese (fat-free and low-fat)
- eggs, Greek yogurt (fat-free)
- pork tenderloin
- salmon
- shrimp
- soybeans/tempeh/tofu
- steak
- tuna
Healthy Fats (What's in a fat?)
- almonds
- avocado
- coconut
- hemp hearts
- olive oil
- sesame seeds
- walnuts