6 Unique High-protein Recipes for Every Meal

1. Low-carb Protein Wraps

Protein wraps are quick and easy to make, and can be filled with a limitless choice of vegetables, meat, cheese, and more. (We like the yummy ham, avocado, and fresh tomato option served open-faced. Also try filling these high-protein wraps with meat and veggies or use them as a base for low-carb tacos, tortillas, or crepes!

Makes: 3 wraps

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp organic unflavored whey protein powder

1⁄2 cup liquid egg whites

1 tbsp flaxseeds

1 tbsp psyllium husks

1 tsp sea salt

Fillings of your choice

DIRECTIONS

1. Blend everything except toppings.

2. Spray low-calorie cooking spray onto a nonstick pan; preheat until very hot.

3. Lower heat to medium and pour 1⁄3 of batter into pan, spreading it evenly around with a spoon or spatula.

4. Once bubbles begin to form on top of batter, flip wrap and pan fry until cooked through. Set aside on a plate.

5. Repeat process to make two more wraps.

6. When wraps are finished, let cool, then top with favorite fillings and wrap or serve open faced.

Per serving:

Calories: 70, Fat: 2g, Carbs: 4g, Fiber: 3g, Protein: 9g