Nutrition

6 Unique High-protein Recipes for Every Meal

Put your supp to good use with these anything-but-ordinary recipe ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert.

by
If you're anything like us, you probably have a big tub of protein powder sitting somewhere in your kitchen at this very moment. And while powders are a great way to add high-quality protein to your diet, there are only so many shakes you can take.

That’s why we fell in love with The Ultimate Protein Pow(d)er Cookbook by Anna Sward, founder of proteinpow.com. It’s packed with creative recipes that'll have you mixing up your protein powder in totally new ways. Plus, they're made without refined carbs, hydrogenated fats, or artificial additives. Here are some of Sward's best recipes. 

1. Low-carb Protein Wraps

Protein wraps are quick and easy to make, and can be filled with a limitless choice of vegetables, meat, cheese, and more. (We like the yummy ham, avocado, and fresh tomato option served open-faced. Also try filling these high-protein wraps with meat and veggies or use them as a base for low-carb tacos, tortillas, or crepes!

Makes: 3 wraps

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 tbsp organic unflavored whey protein powder
  • 1⁄2 cup liquid egg whites
  • 1 tbsp flaxseeds
  • 1 tbsp psyllium husks
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • Fillings of your choice

DIRECTIONS

1. Blend everything except toppings.

2. Spray low-calorie cooking spray onto a nonstick pan; preheat until very hot.

3. Lower heat to medium and pour 1⁄3 of batter into pan, spreading it evenly around with a spoon or spatula.

4. Once bubbles begin to form on top of batter, flip wrap and pan fry until cooked through. Set aside on a plate.

5. Repeat process to make two more wraps.

6. When wraps are finished, let cool, then top with favorite fillings and wrap or serve open faced.

Per serving:
Calories: 70, Fat: 2g, Carbs: 4g, Fiber: 3g, Protein: 9g

 

2. Mac ’n’ Cheese

This childhood classic gets a protein-packed update. Use rice pasta to keep the recipe gluten free.

Makes: 2 servings

INGREDIENTS

  • 1⁄2 cup rice macaroni
  • 1⁄4 cup unflavored pea protein powder
  • 3⁄4 cup milk
  • 1⁄4 cup grated cheese (plus additional cheese for topping)
  • 1–2 tbsp cheddar powder (or to taste)

DIRECTIONS

1. Cook the macaroni according to package instructions. Drain.

2. Meanwhile, in a saucepan, whisk remaining ingredients together over medium heat.

3. Once a sauce has formed, mix it in with the cooked macaroni. If desired, you can also broil with some extra cheese on top for 5–10 minutes or until cheese has melted.

Per serving:
Calories: 281, Fat: 8g, Carbs: 27g, Fiber: 1g, Protein: 26g

3. Whoopie Pies

Have your cake and eat it, too. These amazing whoopie pies deliver 30g of protein without sacrificing taste. Go with strawberry or vanilla flavoring for the filling—whatever makes you happy! Reward yourself after a workout without the guilt and relive a childhood favorite with these creamy, high-protein treats.

Makes: 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

Cake layers:

  • 1⁄2 cup liquid egg whites
  • 1⁄2 cup chocolate pea protein powder
  • 2 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 3 tbsp xylitol (or your sweetener of choice)
  • 1⁄4 cup rolled oats (gluten-free or regular)
  • 1⁄4 cup almond milk
  • 1⁄2 tsp baking powder

Cream filling:

  • 1⁄4 cup vanilla (or strawberry) whey protein powder
  • 3⁄4 cup Greek yogurt 1–2 tbsp strawberry (or vanilla) casein protein powder

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 325°F

2. Blend all ingredients for the cake layers together. Spoon four separate “cakes” onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment or silicone.

3. Bake for about 15 minutes or until a knife inserted into the middle comes out clean. Remove from oven and let cool.

4. Meanwhile, blend the filling ingredients together. Use more or less protein powder, depending on how thick you want filling.

5. Slice the cooled cakes horizontally to make room for the filling. (You could also leave them whole for super thick whoopee pies.) Spread the filling thickly between the layers.

Per serving:
Calories: 248, Fat: 4g, Carbs: 28g, Fiber: 1.5g, Protein: 30g

4. Smoked Salmon & Rosemary Protein Quiche Tartlets

The sky’s the limit to what you can fill your quiche with—there are so many killer combos! If you’re not a fan of salmon, try adding some chopped red peppers, onions, and broccoli.

Makes: 2 tartlets

INGREDIENTS

Quiche crust:

  • 2 egg whites
  • 1⁄4 cup pea protein powder
  • 2 tbsp coconut flour
  • 2 tbsp milk
  • 1 tsp dried rosemary
  • 1 tsp onion granules

Filling:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1⁄4 cup smoked salmon, chopped
  • 2 tbsp almond milk
  • Salt and spices (such as garlic salt, onion granules, dried basil, black pepper) to taste

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Blend all the crust ingredients together using an immersion blender, mixer, or food processor. The batter will be wet and doughy.

3. Scoop out the batter and press into a medium-size pie/ quiche/tart tin or a few small ones, using your fingers or a small spoon to press.

4. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until crust starts to brown. While baking, make the quiche filling.

5. To make the filling, whisk eggs with smoked salmon, almond milk, and seasonings

6. When crust is finished, remove from oven to cool, then add quiche filling.

7. Bake crust with filling for another 30 minutes or until the egg has set.

Per serving:
Calories: 240, Fat: 8g, Carbs: 6g, Fiber: 4g, Protein: 32g

5. Protein Lemon Bars

These tangy lemon bars are moist, delicious, and packed with protein. Sprinkle on some medium chain triglyceride (MCT) on top instead of powdered sugar for an extra performance edge

Makes: 6 bars

INGREDIENTS

Crust:

  • 1 tbsp coconut flour
  • 6 tbsp oat flour
  • 1⁄4 cup vanilla whey protein powder
  • 1 tbsp pea protein powder (or vanilla casein powder)
  • 1⁄4 cup almond milk (or regular)
  • 4 Brazil nuts, ground (or 8–10 almonds)
  • 1 tbsp lemon zest
  • Freshly squeezed juice of 1⁄2 lemon
  • 1 tsp vanilla sweetener liquid (or honey, agave, or stevia)

Topping:
2 tbsp MCT powder or granulated stevia

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 375 ̊F.

2. Blend all crust ingredients together and press into a small cake pan.

3. Bake for 10 minutes and remove from oven.

4. While crust bakes, mix all filling ingredients together with an immersion blender, blender, or food processor.

5. Once crust is cooked, spread filling onto crust and return bars to the oven for about 15–20 minutes.

6. Sprinkle with MCT powder or powdered stevia.

Per serving:
Calories: 154, Fat: 7g, Carbs: 11g, Fiber: 5g, Protein: 10g

6. Quinoa & Flaxseed Hawaiian Protein Pizza

Kick ordinary pizza crust to the curb! This version is high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, plus it’s gluten free. Add whatever toppings you like!

Makes: 1 Crust

INGREDIENTS

Pizza crust:

  • 1 cup liquid egg whites
  • 1⁄2 cup unflavored pea protein powder (You can also use rice or other vegan protein powder.)
  • 1⁄4 cup quinoa flakes
  • 2 tbsp whole flaxseeds
  • 1⁄2 cup almond or quinoa milk

Toppings:

  • Tomato paste or sauce
  • Cheese (such as cheddar-mozzarella mix)
  • 1⁄8 cup chopped pineapple (canned or fresh)
  • 1⁄8 cup chopped ham
  • Herbs (such as rosemary, thyme, basil)
  • Olive oil (optional)

DIRECTIONS

1. Blend all crust ingredients together using a food processor or handheld blender.

2. Spray a nonstick frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray or coconut oil and heat on high.

3. Spread batter on pan and fry like a big, dense pancake. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface and then flip and cook until firm.

4. Remove from pan and add your own sauce and toppings. Place on an ovenproof dish or a baking tray.

5. Broil on high for about 10–15 minutes. To make crust crispy, brush some olive oil around the outer edge before broiling.

Per 1 full pizza crust (not including toppings):
Calories: 212, Fat: 6g, Carbs: 25g, Fiber: 5g, Protein: 16g

