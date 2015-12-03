iordani / Shutterstock
Nutrition
7 Things to Expect on Your Fat-Loss Journey
Losing fat is not only challenging, but rewarding—find out what you should anticipate.
Fat-loss is not always an easy task, but if you're up for the challenge, the benefits of it typically extend beyond the physical improvements—helping strengthen you mentally and emotionally.
With that said, there are many things you can expect on a fat-loss journey, most of them good, but some can be challenging. So let's cover the basics of what to expect and how to overcome the difficult aspects of a successful fat-loss program.
This article was written by our friends at PrettyFit.
1 of 7
Jacob Lund / Shutterstock
2 of 7
Master1305 / Shutterstock
3 of 7
stockvisual / Getty
4 of 7
Undrey / Shutterstock
5 of 7
Nina Firsova / Shutterstock
6 of 7
Nophamon Yanyapong / EyeEm / Getty
7 of 7
Martin Novak / Getty