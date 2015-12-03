iordani / Shutterstock

Nutrition

7 Things to Expect on Your Fat-Loss Journey

Losing fat is not only challenging, but rewarding—find out what you should anticipate.

by
iordani / Shutterstock

Fat-loss is not always an easy task, but if you're up for the challenge, the benefits of it typically extend beyond the physical improvements—helping strengthen you mentally and emotionally.

With that said, there are many things you can expect on a fat-loss journey, most of them good, but some can be challenging. So let's cover the basics of what to expect and how to overcome the difficult aspects of a successful fat-loss program.

This article was written by our friends at PrettyFit.

1 of 7
Jacob Lund / Shutterstock
Energy Levels Will Fluctuate

The first few weeks will be very challenging. Your body and mind will be tired from adjustments to your energy expenditure and different nutrition habits. This is normal and your body will return to equilibrium over time.

After your body adjusts, you'll quickly notice an improvement in energy levels throughout the day -- less brain fog, and better sleep

2 of 7
Master1305 / Shutterstock
You Will Have More Confidence

Seeing progress and the sense of accomplishment that comes from following a workout and nutrition program is extremely rewarding. However, what's even more rewarding is the confidence you’ll build once you see that you are capable of tackling goals.

You may find yourself saying yes to more social activities and trying new things!

3 of 7
stockvisual / Getty
You Will Gain Muscle Mass

A successful fat-loss program will combine proper nutrition, resistance training and a mix of interval and steady state cardio.

If you begin weightlifting and resistance training you may gain muscle, which weighs more than fat. This means your number on the scale may initially go up.

However, by putting on a little muscle, you'll improve your metabolism and fat burning capabilities to ultimately build a desirable figure.

By performing regular resistance training, you'll also be improving your bone health, posture, circulation, and hormone health.

4 of 7
Undrey / Shutterstock
You Will Hit Plateaus

When you start out on a fat-loss program, it's relatively common to see a rapid drop in water weight during the first few weeks. Your number on the scale may go down quickly at first, setting you up for false hopes that you can keep up that rapid pace. However, you must understand that fat-loss takes time.

Often times, people who are new to a fat-loss program hit a plateau a few weeks after their initial success. What can separate successful fat-loss efforts from a failed one is knowing that plateaus will happen and to not give up.

When you hit a plateau, don't panic, stick to the program and make minor adjustments. All good things take time and a healthy and sustainable fat-loss program is no exception!

5 of 7
Nina Firsova / Shutterstock
You Will Experience Small Victories And Losses

No matter how dedicated you are, you may have some off days in regards to your diet and training. Don't worry because everyone experiences this while on a fat-loss journey.

So don’t be too hard on yourself—simply try to reflect on what happened, how you can improve next time and move on.

If you break down and cheat one meal, get back on track with the next meal. If a whole day's worth of nutrition gets botched because there was a birthday party with cake at the office, don't worry, just get back on track the next day.

On the other hand, you may start finding more will power, opting for a instead of baked goods at the office, or meal prepping on Sundays instead of ordering take out. Be proud of yourself for making the healthier choices!

6 of 7
Nophamon Yanyapong / EyeEm / Getty
Your Plastic Container Collection Will Grow

Incorporating meal prep Sunday will help with your fat-loss efforts. Restaurant foods often contain lots of hidden oils and fats that can be detrimental to your goals. By cooking for yourself you know exactly what's going into your body.

With that said, try following a meal plan that has one or two cooking days per week and utilize plastic containers to store and carry food to work during the week.

7 of 7
Martin Novak / Getty
You May Get Stressed

Results can happen slowly, so don’t get frustrated. Any good workout and nutrition program will take four to six weeks to see real results. The magic formula is consistency, so don't stress if you don't see results within the first 2-3 weeks of training.

Stress can cause additional fat storage, so try to relax and have faith in your program. Don’t obsess and let it affect other aspects of your life. Your family, friends, work, fun and enjoyment should still be your focus. It’s all about balance.

For access to exclusive fitness advice, interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Topics:
Comments