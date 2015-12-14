Nutrition

8 Ways To Eat Mindfully During The Holidays

The holidays bring classic dishes that can be macro damaging, learn how to stay on course this season.

canaya thumbnail by CPT
1 of 9

Keep On Feasting

Holiday Dinner Table
Aleksandar Nakic / Getty Images

Feasting is the verb of the holidays from sugar-laden treats to cream-filled side dishes. It’s hard to say no to the buffet style of meals, making it easy to not be mindful of sticking to a clean diet. The aroma of holiday classics take over; you’ll soon be eating with your eyes and nose. But do so and the results will unfavorably show. With that said, keep in mind these key eating habits that can make holiday feasts more manageable – ultimately preserving your lean physique

2 of 9

Drink Water

Glass of Water
Natasha Sioss / Getty Images

When hunger starts to creep up, grab a glass of water. Obesity journal published a study, which found that people who drank two glasses of water before a meal ate less at the meal. And especially during holiday parties, it’s important to alternate between water and alcohol – hangover prevention 101. 

3 of 9

Don't Linger in Front of the Food

Friends Socializing Over Food
Mint Images - Tim Robbins / Getty Images

Just like the subtitle says, just don't do it. Rashim Oberoi, president of Simply7 Snacks says, "Listen to your body and eat when you are hungry, but don't linger in front of the food to prevent mindless eating." Lingering in front of food allows for overindulgence and the statement "your eyes are bigger than your stomach" holds true. 

4 of 9

Bring A Healthy Alternative To The Party

Foie Gras
Yulia-Images/Getty Images

Avoid party pig-out by controlling what you eat. Simply bring a healthier food option to the party like a tray of raw veggies with hummus or Simply7 kale chips, which contain no trans fat, are non-GMO, and are free of artificial colors and preservatives. They're a great way to fuel your chip cravings while at a party and they won't sabotage your diet because they contain 55 percent fewer calories and fat compared to a normal potato chip. You'll also be getting 79 percent of your daily dose of vitamin K, which is necessary for proper muscle contraction. Simply7 chips can be found in grocery stores nationwide like Whole Foods, Walmart, Winn Dixie, Costco, and Wegmans. 

5 of 9

Save Your Favorite Food For Last

Thanksgiving Pies
vm2002/Getty Images

If you've been eyeing the macaroni and cheese, save it for last. Here's why: the journal Appetite found that you remember the last bite of food you ate the best, which can prevent overeating because it leaves a pleasant memory. 

6 of 9

Be Present

Woman Eating
Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

The key to being mindful when eating is to be completely present. That means put away the phone and pause the social interaction for a bit, and just focus on the food that's on your plate. When chewing food, notice the texture and flavor; this helps shift the focus. Studies have also shown that it only takes 20 minutes for your stomach to signal to your brain that it's full, so chew slowly and literally be mindful. 

7 of 9

Take A Whiff Of Peppermint

Peppermint
marrakeshh/Getty Images

Peppermint has been seen to have a calming effect not just on the mind but also your appetite. Wheeling Jesuit Univeristy conducted a study where volunteers had to smell peppermint oil every two hours for five days. At the end of the week, participants had a decrease in their appetite and they consumed 3,485 less calories.

8 of 9

Chew Gum

Woman Chewing Gum
Science Photo Library/Getty Images

Studies have shown that chewing gum 15 minutes pre-meal can decrease your appetite and curb cravings because it shifts the brain's focus into a relaxed but alert state. 

9 of 9

Move To Another Room

Westend61/Getty Images
Westend61/Getty Images

When the cravings start whispering and you're standing next to the buffet table, you're going to grab the cookie even if you aren't hungry. Instead of going for the cookie, move away from the food and into a another room. That way the temptations will be out of focus. 

Topics:
Comments