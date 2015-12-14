8 Ways To Eat Mindfully During The Holidays

Yulia-Images/Getty Images

Avoid party pig-out by controlling what you eat. Simply bring a healthier food option to the party like a tray of raw veggies with hummus or Simply7 kale chips, which contain no trans fat, are non-GMO, and are free of artificial colors and preservatives. They're a great way to fuel your chip cravings while at a party and they won't sabotage your diet because they contain 55 percent fewer calories and fat compared to a normal potato chip. You'll also be getting 79 percent of your daily dose of vitamin K, which is necessary for proper muscle contraction. Simply7 chips can be found in grocery stores nationwide like Whole Foods, Walmart, Winn Dixie, Costco, and Wegmans.