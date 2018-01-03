Courtesy image

The Best Energy-Boosting Products to Get You Past the Midday Slump

Get your fill of protein, healthy fats, and coffee to perform better every day with four body-optimizing brands we love.

We've all been there — whether it's the morning or 3:00, there's always some point in the day where your brain just decides to stop working. You could go to the coffee machine and get your regular cup of Folgers, or you could try something new that gives more benefits besides caffeine. Here are a few options.

Jujimufu Dark Brew by Kimera Coffee

Your morning brew just got a reboost! Kimera Koffee includes cognitive-enhancing benefits, thanks to all-natural add-ins like Alpha GPC. (Limited research suggests it can help workout output, according to the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.) Plus, it also has taurine, DMAE (a possible free-radical scavenger), and L-theanine (a green tea extract), all of which may boost cellular communication and focus. It comes in ground regular brew or Jujimufu Dark Brew and tastes smooth, strong, and better
than the rest. ($22; kimerakoffee.com)

Coconut Protein Powder by Carrington Farms

Add this high-fiber protein powder to shakes. One scoop of the plant-based muscle builder contains 8g of fiber and 20g of protein in the form of all-organic coconut, pumpkin, and pea powders. Plus, it’s dairy-, soy-, and lactose-free. 

($20 for 12 oz; carringtonfarms.com)

Mushroom Elixir by Four Sigmatic

Mushrooms are at the crux of ancient Greek, Roman, Eastern, and now some Western medicine traditions because of their immune- boosting and antibacterial properties. Lion’s mane mushroom may have neuroprotective and nootropic (cognitive- enhancing) effects, and chaga can support immune function as well. Four Sigmatic’s (FS) single-serve Mushroom Elixirs boast dual-extracted lion’s mane, chaga, cordyceps, or reishi, plus a few other healing herbs like Siberian ginseng to keep you strong all day.

Also check out the FS founder’s new book, Healing Mushrooms: A Practical and Culinary Guide to Using Mushrooms for Whole Body Health (healingmushroomsbook.com). ($38 for 20-pack; us.foursigmatic.com)

FatWater by Bulletproof

Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) fatty acids can help boost fat loss and reduce inflammation. FatWater takes MCTs to the next level, removing the other MCTs—C6 (caproic acid), C10 (capric acid), and C12 (lauric acid)— and keeping just C8 (caprylic acid), which does not have to be processed by the liver before being used for energy. Add that to deionized water and B vitamins, and you’ve got a solid energy boost sans stimulants, GMOs, and sugar at only 20 cals. ($35 for 12 16-oz bottles; bulletproof.com)

