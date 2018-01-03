The Best Energy-Boosting Products to Get You Past the Midday Slump

Mushroom Elixir by Four Sigmatic

Mushrooms are at the crux of ancient Greek, Roman, Eastern, and now some Western medicine traditions because of their immune- boosting and antibacterial properties. Lion’s mane mushroom may have neuroprotective and nootropic (cognitive- enhancing) effects, and chaga can support immune function as well. Four Sigmatic’s (FS) single-serve Mushroom Elixirs boast dual-extracted lion’s mane, chaga, cordyceps, or reishi, plus a few other healing herbs like Siberian ginseng to keep you strong all day.

Also check out the FS founder’s new book, Healing Mushrooms: A Practical and Culinary Guide to Using Mushrooms for Whole Body Health (healingmushroomsbook.com). ($38 for 20-pack; us.foursigmatic.com)