Coconut Chicken Tenders

Directions

1. Combine flour, salt, and black pepper in a shallow dish large enough for chicken pieces. In another dish of the same size, combine coconut and bread crumbs. Place eggs in a third dish, and beat with a fork.

2. Coat each piece of chicken in the flour first, then the egg, and then the coconut mixture.

3. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 Tbsp of oil to the pan, and heat. Add chicken to the pan and cook five minutes, turn and cook for another two to three minutes on the other side, depending on the thickness of the chicken. Repeat with remaining oil and chicken.