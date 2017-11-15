Nutrition
Coconut Chicken Tenders
Add some flare and flavor to your regular chicken recipe with coconut and bread crumbs.
This crunchy, lightly pan-fried entrée satisfies your cravings for fried chicken, with a lot less fat. Shredded coconut and bread crumbs make them crispy, but you can slim it down even more by using unsweetened coconut (rather than sweetened) and baking the tenders at 400˚ for 15 minutes, or until done. Serve with roasted acorn squash and/or quinoa.
You'll need
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ tsp salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1¼ cup sweetened shredded coconut
- ¼ cup seasoned Panko bread crumbs
- 2 large eggs
- 1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into 1" strips
- 2 Tbsp canola oil
Directions
1. Combine flour, salt, and black pepper in a shallow dish large enough for chicken pieces. In another dish of the same size, combine coconut and bread crumbs. Place eggs in a third dish, and beat with a fork.
2. Coat each piece of chicken in the flour first, then the egg, and then the coconut mixture.
3. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 Tbsp of oil to the pan, and heat. Add chicken to the pan and cook five minutes, turn and cook for another two to three minutes on the other side, depending on the thickness of the chicken. Repeat with remaining oil and chicken.