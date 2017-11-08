Crimson Cauliflower Mash

Directions

1. In a medium saucepan, add water and a half-cup of chicken broth. Bring to boil. Add the cauliflower, and cook for about 5-7 minutes, or until tender.

2. Drain well. Pat dry with a dish towel. Add hot cauliflower to a food processor or blender.

3. Add the remaining broth, yogurt, paprika, lemon juice, garlic, cheese, salt, and pepper. Puree until almost smooth. Add a little more water or chicken broth if a thinner consistency is desired. Pour into serving bowl and top with thyme or chives or lemon zest.