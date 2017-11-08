Not only can cauliflower yield tremendous health benefits, it's a pretty versatile vegetable. It can be prepared numerous ways, and, in this recipe, you'll grind it up with cheese and spices to create a seamless mash that makes for a perfect post-workout snack.
Crimson Cauliflower Mash Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 10
You'll need
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup chicken broth, divided
- 1 head cauliflower, cut into medium pieces
- 3 Tbsp full-fat plain Skyr or Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp Hungarian paprika
- 1 lemon, juiced and zested
- 1 garlic clove
- 1/4 cup sharp cheddar cheese; shredded (or Parmesan or Asiago)
- Sea salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 2 Tbsp fresh thyme or chives, chopped and set aside for garnish
Directions
1. In a medium saucepan, add water and a half-cup of chicken broth. Bring to boil. Add the cauliflower, and cook for about 5-7 minutes, or until tender.
2. Drain well. Pat dry with a dish towel. Add hot cauliflower to a food processor or blender.
3. Add the remaining broth, yogurt, paprika, lemon juice, garlic, cheese, salt, and pepper. Puree until almost smooth. Add a little more water or chicken broth if a thinner consistency is desired. Pour into serving bowl and top with thyme or chives or lemon zest.