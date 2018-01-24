Nutrition
Egg and Mushroom Pita Pocket
This nutritious, satisfying meal couldn't be easier or more portable.
It’s tempting to ditch egg yolks in the name of good health, but that’s unnecessary, since all of the vitamins and minerals, and about half of the protein, is in the yolk. One whole egg and two egg whites boosts the nutrition of this breakfast sandwich and limits cholesterol and fat. Fortified eggs, such as Eggland’s Best, provide more nutrition for the calories, including heart-healthy omega-3 fats, like the ones found in fish. Mushrooms are low in sodium and provide B vitamins, including riboflavin, niacin, and pantothenic acid, which help your body harness energy from protein, fat, and carbohydrates. Mushrooms are a leading source of selenium and ergothioneine, compounds that support the immune system.
Prep time: 5 min. | Cook time: 10 min.
- 1 tsp olive oil
- ½ cup sliced crimini mushrooms (also called baby portabellas) or white button mushrooms
- 1 large egg, plus 2 egg whites, beaten
- ½ (7-inch) whole wheat pita pocket
- 2 tbsp crumbled feta cheese