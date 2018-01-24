Nutrition

Egg and Mushroom Pita Pocket

This nutritious, satisfying meal couldn't be easier or more portable.

by
Egg and Mushroom Pita Recipe
Moya McAllister
Calories 275
Protein 20g
Fat 13g
Carbs 21g
Sodium 508mg
It’s tempting to ditch egg yolks in the name of good health, but that’s unnecessary, since all of the vitamins and minerals, and about half of the protein, is in the yolk. One whole egg and two egg whites boosts the nutrition of this breakfast sandwich and limits cholesterol and fat. Fortified eggs, such as Eggland’s Best, provide more nutrition for the calories, including heart-healthy omega-3 fats, like the ones found in fish. Mushrooms are low in sodium and provide B vitamins, including riboflavin, niacin, and pantothenic acid, which help your body harness energy from protein, fat, and carbohydrates. Mushrooms are a leading source of selenium and ergothioneine, compounds that support the immune system.

Egg and Mushroom Pita Pocket Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 min.   |   Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • ½ cup sliced crimini mushrooms (also called baby portabellas) or white button mushrooms
  • 1 large egg, plus 2 egg whites, beaten
  • ½ (7-inch) whole wheat pita pocket
  • 2 tbsp crumbled feta cheese
Directions 
1. Coat a small skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Add oil over medium heat.
2. When oil is hot, add eggs and mushrooms, and scramble. Cook until eggs are firm.
3. To assemble, place the cooked egg/mushroom mixture in pita bread. Top with cheese.
