Nutrition
Fat Loss Breakfast: Blueberry-banana Baked Oatmeal
Perfect for when you're on the go, this breakfast recipe is loaded with omega-3's.
It’s hard to tell, but a serving of blueberry-banana baked oatmeal sneaks in nearly a serving of fruit, along with soy protein, beneficial omega-3 fats from walnuts, fortified eggs, fiber, and complex carbs from the oats! This powerful combo will fuel your day and guard against energy fluctuations. Time-strapped breakfast eaters will find it hard to resist this dish, which doubles as a portable feast to enjoy before or after your morning workout. Prepare it once and eat it in the days ahead. To jack up the protein, pair a serving of baked oatmeal with Greek yogurt.
Blueberry-banana Baked Oatmeal Servings: 6
You'll need
- 2 cups rolled oats
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
- ⅓ cup sugar (or cup honey)
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1½ tsp salt (optional)
- 2 cups light soy milk
- 2 medium fortified eggs
- ¼ cup trans-fat-free tub margarine, melted and slightly cooled
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 ripe bananas, cut into ½-inch pieces
- 2 cups fresh, or frozen and thawed, blueberries
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375°. Grease the inside of an eight-inch square baking dish.
2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the oats, half the walnuts, sugar (if using honey, omit sugar), baking powder, cinnamon, and salt if desired. Reserve.
3. In another medium bowl, combine the honey (if using instead of sugar), milk, eggs, margarine, and the vanilla extract. Set aside.
4. Arrange the bananas in layers on the bottom of the baking dish. Place 1½ cups blueberries on top. Cover the fruit with the oat mixture. Slowly pour the milk/egg mixture over the fruit and oats, making sure it covers them completely. Sprinkle the remaining berries and walnuts on top.
5. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown and the mixture has set. Remove from the oven. Let cool for 5 to 10 minutes before cutting. Store in the refrigerator.