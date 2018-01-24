Fat Loss Breakfast: Blueberry-banana Baked Oatmeal

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Grease the inside of an eight-inch square baking dish.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the oats, half the walnuts, sugar (if using honey, omit sugar), baking powder, cinnamon, and salt if desired. Reserve.

3. In another medium bowl, combine the honey (if using instead of sugar), milk, eggs, margarine, and the vanilla extract. Set aside.

4. Arrange the bananas in layers on the bottom of the baking dish. Place 1½ cups blueberries on top. Cover the fruit with the oat mixture. Slowly pour the milk/egg mixture over the fruit and oats, making sure it covers them completely. Sprinkle the remaining berries and walnuts on top.

5. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown and the mixture has set. Remove from the oven. Let cool for 5 to 10 minutes before cutting. Store in the refrigerator.