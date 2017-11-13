Nutrition

Panang Curry With Pumpkin and Chicken

This protein-packed slow cooker recipe is clean and easy to prepare, so it's ready when you walk through the door at the end of a long day.

Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine
Calories 280
Protein 19g
Fat 18g
Carbs 5g
Sodium 500mg
Panang Curry With Pumpkin and Chicken Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 1 cup pumpkin or winter squash (remove seeds and cut into 1” chunks)
  • 4 cups light coconut milk
  • 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed
  • 4 Tbsp red curry paste
  • 2 Tbsp cane sugar
  • 2 Tbsp fish sauce
  • 6 kaffir lime leaves (or use plain lime leaves)
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced
  • 1 whole hot pepper, such as serrano
  • 1 lime, sliced (for garnish)
Directions 
1. Combine all ingredients except sliced limes in the slow cooker for 4 hours on low heat.
2. Remove lime leaves and pepper.
3. Serve over brown or wild rice or finely chopped cauliflower.
