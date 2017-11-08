Nutrition
Roasted Chicken With Harissa, Tangerine, and Mint
Chicken breast revamped with citrus and spice.
Roasted chicken has been done a thousand ways, but this uniquely spiced and citrusy chicken is a tasty spin on the classic post-workout meal.
Roasted Chicken With Harissa, Tangerine, and Mint Servings: 4
Prep time: 30 | Cook time: 30
Prep time: 30 | Cook time: 30
You'll need
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbsp white wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp honey
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 tsp harissa
- 1/2 tsp allspice
- 2 large chicken breasts with skin on (or 4 smaller breasts about 4 oz each)
- 1 tangerine, cut into slices, peel intact
- Sea salt and black pepper to taste
- 1 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped (save a few for garnish)
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375°. Mix oil, vinegar, harissa, and allspice in a small bowl. Add mixture to freezer bag, then add the chicken breasts and seal the bag. Coat well, and let stand at room temperature for 30-60 minutes, or marinade for a few hours or overnight in the refrigerator.
2. Add chicken to a roasting pan with tangerine slices on top and underneath. Roast the chicken for about 30 minutes or until cooked through with a glazed top and tender meat.
3. Remove from oven. Sprinkle breasts with salt, pepper, and chopped mint, plus some full leaves as garnish.