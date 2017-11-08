Roasted Chicken With Harissa, Tangerine, and Mint

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Mix oil, vinegar, harissa, and allspice in a small bowl. Add mixture to freezer bag, then add the chicken breasts and seal the bag. Coat well, and let stand at room temperature for 30-60 minutes, or marinade for a few hours or overnight in the refrigerator.

2. Add chicken to a roasting pan with tangerine slices on top and underneath. Roast the chicken for about 30 minutes or until cooked through with a glazed top and tender meat.

3. Remove from oven. Sprinkle breasts with salt, pepper, and chopped mint, plus some full leaves as garnish.