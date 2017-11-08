Nutrition

Roasted Chicken With Harissa, Tangerine, and Mint

Chicken breast revamped with citrus and spice.

Roasted Chicken
Moya McAllister
Calories 264
Protein 23g
Fat 17g
Carbs 7g
Moya McAllister

Roasted chicken has been done a thousand ways, but this uniquely spiced and citrusy chicken is a tasty spin on the classic post-workout meal.

Roasted Chicken With Harissa, Tangerine, and Mint Servings: 4
Prep time: 30   |   Cook time: 30
You'll need
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp white wine vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp honey
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 tsp harissa
  • 1/2 tsp allspice
  • 2 large chicken breasts with skin on (or 4 smaller breasts about 4 oz each)
  • 1 tangerine, cut into slices, peel intact
  • Sea salt and black pepper to taste
  • 1 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped (save a few for garnish)
Directions 
1. Preheat oven to 375°. Mix oil, vinegar, harissa, and allspice in a small bowl. Add mixture to freezer bag, then add the chicken breasts and seal the bag. Coat well, and let stand at room temperature for 30-60 minutes, or marinade for a few hours or overnight in the refrigerator.
2. Add chicken to a roasting pan with tangerine slices on top and underneath. Roast the chicken for about 30 minutes or until cooked through with a glazed top and tender meat.
3. Remove from oven. Sprinkle breasts with salt, pepper, and chopped mint, plus some full leaves as garnish.
