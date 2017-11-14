Nutrition
Satisfying Low-carb Meal: Shepherd’s Pie
Get all of the satisfaction and none of the guilt with this hearty, satiating meal that's guaranteed to hit the spot while keeping your healthy eating plan on track.
Our version of this classic comfort dish swaps out red meat for ground turkey, and cleverly uses cauliflower instead of mashed potatoes loaded with butter and cream, to pump up the protein without all the fat. Serve with roasted green beans for a delicious supper.
Shepherd’s Pie Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1 large head of chopped cauliflower, steamed (about 5 cups cooked)
- 2 Tbsp 1% low-fat milk
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 tsp olive oil, divided
- 1 lb ground turkey breast
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1/4 cup tomato paste
- 1 Tbsp all-purpose flour
- 1 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 15 oz can no-salt-added diced tomatoes
- 2 cups frozen pearl onions, thawed
- 1/2 tsp salt
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 Tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400˚. Coat 8x8" baking dish with cooking spray.
2. Place cauliflower and milk in food processor, and blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Stir in cheddar cheese. Reserve.
3. Heat 1 tsp olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add turkey, breaking it up into small pieces and cook. Remove turkey from pan. Reserve.
4. Reduce heat to medium. Add the remaining tsp of olive oil to the skillet. Add thyme, tomato paste, and flour, and stir to make a thick paste. Add broth and stir, cooking for 1–2 minutes until ingredients are combined.
5. Add turkey, diced tomatoes, and onions to the pan, and stir to combine thoroughly. Add salt and pepper. Place the meat mixture into prepared baking dish. Top with cauliflower mixture, spreading an even layer on top. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
6. Bake for 15 minutes. Heat broiler, and broil for 4–5 minutes or until golden brown on top.