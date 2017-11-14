Satisfying Low-carb Meal: Shepherd’s Pie

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400˚. Coat 8x8" baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Place cauliflower and milk in food processor, and blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Stir in cheddar cheese. Reserve.

3. Heat 1 tsp olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add turkey, breaking it up into small pieces and cook. Remove turkey from pan. Reserve.

4. Reduce heat to medium. Add the remaining tsp of olive oil to the skillet. Add thyme, tomato paste, and flour, and stir to make a thick paste. Add broth and stir, cooking for 1–2 minutes until ingredients are combined.

5. Add turkey, diced tomatoes, and onions to the pan, and stir to combine thoroughly. Add salt and pepper. Place the meat mixture into prepared baking dish. Top with cauliflower mixture, spreading an even layer on top. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

6. Bake for 15 minutes. Heat broiler, and broil for 4–5 minutes or until golden brown on top.