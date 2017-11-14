Satisfying Low-carb Meal: Shrimp Scampi With Zucchini Noodles

Directions

1. Heat half of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add a single layer of shrimp. Sprinkle shrimp with salt and pepper. Cook for a minute or so, then turn shrimp to cook the other side.

2. Add the remaining oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Stir, cooking just until the garlic begins to brown and the shrimp turn light pink. Do not overcook.

3. Remove shrimp from pan, but not the sauce. Keep shrimp warm. Add lemon juice and butter to pan. When butter melts, add zucchini noodles and toss to combine. Cook for another minute or so to warm noodles.

4. To serve, place noodles on a plate and top with shrimp.