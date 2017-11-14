Nutrition
Satisfying Low-carb Meal: Shrimp Scampi With Zucchini Noodles
Get all of the satisfaction and none of the guilt with this hearty, satiating meal that's guaranteed to hit the spot while keeping your healthy eating plan on track.
Turn a traditional carb-heavy pasta classic into a gluten-free, Paleo-friendly dish that’s minutes in the making. The secret: use a spiralizer (available in most home goods departments), which helps to turn vegetables into pasta-like spirals. Serve with a crusty whole-grain roll to get your carb fix.
Shrimp Scampi With Zucchini Noodles Servings: 2
You'll need
- 1 1/2 Tbsp olive oil, divided
- 8 oz fresh or thawed cleaned, uncooked shrimp, tails on
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- Pinch red pepper flakes, if desired
- 2 Tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp butter
- 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 4 spiralized zucchini (about 2 small to medium zucchini)
Directions
1. Heat half of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add a single layer of shrimp. Sprinkle shrimp with salt and pepper. Cook for a minute or so, then turn shrimp to cook the other side.
2. Add the remaining oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Stir, cooking just until the garlic begins to brown and the shrimp turn light pink. Do not overcook.
3. Remove shrimp from pan, but not the sauce. Keep shrimp warm. Add lemon juice and butter to pan. When butter melts, add zucchini noodles and toss to combine. Cook for another minute or so to warm noodles.
4. To serve, place noodles on a plate and top with shrimp.