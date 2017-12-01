Nutrition
Sirloin Steak Lettuce Wraps
Put a twist on a typical wrap recipe and swap a tortilla wrap for lettuce.
Sirloin Steak Lettuce Wraps Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
- 8 oz ground sirloin
- ½ tbsp sriracha sauce (optional)
- ½ tbsp water
- 2 tbsp spring onion, chopped
- ½ tsp ginger, minced
- 1½ tbsp lime juice, freshly squeezed
- 1 tbsp lime zest
- 2 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped
- ½ clove garlic, minced
- 4 small butterhead lettuce leaves
Directions
1. Sauté ground sirloin on medium-high heat until lightly browned. Combine Sriracha sauce with water and add mixture to pan.
2. Let sizzle until water has evaporated. Reduce heat to low.
3. Add spring onion, ginger, lime juice, lime zest, cilantro, and garlic. Stir well.
4. Spoon meat mixture into lettuce leaves.