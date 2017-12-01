Nutrition

Sirloin Steak Lettuce Wraps

Put a twist on a typical wrap recipe and swap a tortilla wrap for lettuce.

LauriPatterson / Getty
Calories 147
Protein 23g
Fat 4g
Carbs 3g
Sugar 1g
Sirloin Steak Lettuce Wraps Prep time: 10 min.   |   Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
  • 8 oz ground sirloin
  • ½ tbsp sriracha sauce (optional)
  • ½ tbsp water
  • 2 tbsp spring onion, chopped
  • ½ tsp ginger, minced
  • 1½ tbsp lime juice, freshly squeezed
  • 1 tbsp lime zest
  • 2 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped
  • ½ clove garlic, minced
  • 4 small butterhead lettuce leaves
Directions 
1. Sauté ground sirloin on medium-high heat until lightly browned. Combine Sriracha sauce with water and add mixture to pan.
2. Let sizzle until water has evaporated. Reduce heat to low.
3. Add spring onion, ginger, lime juice, lime zest, cilantro, and garlic. Stir well.
4. Spoon meat mixture into lettuce leaves.
