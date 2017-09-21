Julia Murray / EyeEm / Getty

Nutrition

5 Delicious, Nutritious Ways to Eat Sweet Potatoes

High in fiber and potassium and low in calories, sweet potatoes need to be a bigger part of your diet.

Carbs are an essential macronutrient that the fitness world loves to hate. However, taking stock of which carbs to eat and when to eat them can make a huge difference in how well you burn body fat and whether you'll have the energy to accomplish all your fitness and nutrition goals.

Not all carbs are created equal, though, or are ideal in every setting, but sweet potatoes are queen in any clean eater’s kitchen. Thanks to their high fiber content, they won't spike your blood sugar like a white potato will, yet they’ll hit the spot when you're craving starchy carbs. Michael Morelli, author of The Sweet Potato Diet, has developed a carb-cycling plan that uses our favorite clean-eating tuber in infinite ways to help you lose weight faster than you thought possible. Since we know how hard it can be to keep your diet fresh from day to day, we tapped him for five mouthwatering ways to eat this carotene-rich veggie for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Dig in!

Recipes excerpted from The Sweet Potato Diet: The Super Carb-Cycling Program to Lose Up to 12 Pounds in 2 Weeks by Michael Morelli. Copyright © 2017. Available from Da Capo Lifelong Books, an imprint of Perseus Books, LLC, a subsidiary of Hachette Book Group Inc.

Sweet Potato BBQ Chicken Burgers

These quick and easy burgers are a lot healthier than their beefy counterparts.

Get the recipe for Sweet Potato BBQ Chicken Burgers >>

Sweet Potato Brownies

It's probably not surprising to learn that sweet potatoes can be incorporated into a number of dishes—frittatas, waffles, and more. But did you know it can work for dessert, too? The natural sweetness of the potato provides a healthy base for these unique brownies.

Get the recipe for Sweet Potato Brownies >>

Sweet Potato Frittata

Try this quick, easy frittata for a delicious, nutrient-packed breakfast.

Get the recipe for Sweet Potato Frittatas >>

Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet potatoes are unique due to their rare combination of flavor, versatility, and nutrition. While we've all heard of sweet potato fries, try baking them into wedges, seasoning liberally, and serving for a healthy snack.

Get the recipe for Sweet Potato Wedges >>

Sweet Potato Waffles

Sweet potatoes are far more than a healthy alternative to a sweet potato, they're a staple in a clean diet. In addition to wisely getting your carbs, one half-cup of them provides 385% (not a typo) of the daily vitamin A requirements.

Try out this unique recipe, and utilize sweet potatoes as a breakfast cheat meal (without the cheating). 

Get the recipe for Sweet Potato Waffles >>

