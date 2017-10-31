Sponsored Content

Katelyn Spalding endured a life of bullying all throughout high school. She was severely underweight and struggling with daily teasing about her appearance. Then her iron will was hammered by the loss of both of her grandmothers in the same week. Intense stomach pains soon followed and Katelyn knew something was wrong. After several rounds of testing and hospital visits, doctors discovered a tumor wrapped around her appendix, growing into her intestines.

Katelyn underwent emergency surgery while her life hung in the balance. Her recovery was touch and go, but feeling the liberation from her illness, Katelyn developed a love for fitness. Daily training and determination led her from being a skinny high school teenager to a trophy-winning fitness competitor with the physique she always wanted. Watch her story below, and marvel at what the human body is capable of.

Katelyn Spalding was severely underweight & bullied through her teen years. While in high school, doctors discovered what they thought was a tumor & scheduled surgery soon after. Fighting for her life on the table, she emerged with a new perspective on life and a passion for fitness.

