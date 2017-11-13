Nutrition
Tequila Lime Chicken
This protein-packed slow cooker recipe is clean and easy to prepare, so it's ready when you walk through the door at the end of a long day.
Tequila Lime Chicken Servings: 4
You'll need
- 4 3-oz. chicken breasts
- 1 onion, roughly chopped
- 3 bell peppers (any color)
- 1 oz tequila for each chicken breast
- 1/2 lime, juiced for each chicken breast
- garlic powder (to taste)
- salt and pepper (to taste)
- 4 oz cilantro
Directions
1. Place chicken, onion, and peppers into crock pot. Pour tequila and lime juice over each piece of chicken. Season with garlic powder, salt, and pepper to taste.
2. Cook on low for 6-8 hours. Chop cilantro, and stir into the chicken.
3. Serve with sprouted tortilla or over brown rice with black beans or a side salad.