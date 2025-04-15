Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American racer, Lindsay Brewer tells M&F that focusing on her strength has been essential to making progress on the track. Here’s how she goes full throttle in the gym as well as on the race circuit, and why this workout is great for anyone to navigate.

Lindsay Brewer has been racing competitively since winning her first kart race at 12 years of age, but it is only in the last year or so that the model racer has worked seriously on her strength. Brewer has often been given the responsibility of handling great power behind the wheel, but this opportunity has previously come with no power steering such as in Indy NXT. While her new Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo car is equipped with all the gadgets, the dedicated driver is determined to build a better body so that she can maintain her posture and keep maximum control of her high-end vehicle.

Lindsay Brewer’s Full Body Workout To Go Full Throttle

Dumbbell Squat to Shoulder Press: 3 sets, 12 reps

3 sets, 12 reps Back Squat: 3 sets, 12 reps

3 sets, 12 reps Standing Dumbbell Lateral Raise: 3 sets, 12 reps

3 sets, 12 reps Kettlebell Farmer’s Carry: Go heavy, 30-40 meters

Go heavy, 30-40 meters Russian Twists: 3 sets, 12 reps (each side)

3 sets, 12 reps (each side) Arm Bike: 1 set to failure

1 set to failure Box Jumps: 1 set, 3 reps (for height)

1 set, 3 reps (for height) Ski-erg: 2 minutes max effort

2 minutes max effort Stair Climber: 30 minute finisher

Lindsay Brewer’s Full Body Workout Breakdown

“I work my shoulders a lot,” explains the defined driver. “And I do a lot of core stabilization to help withstand the G-forces in the car as well. So, I do a lot of Russian twists, because you have to hold your core constantly in a race. It’s also important to focus on your legs because the brake pressure, when you put on those brakes, is so high that you need really strong legs.” Brewer also mixes her workout up regularly, adding goblet squats, rope climbs, and the assault bile to keep things interesting.

Because driving a car requires multi-tasking the muscles, this racer likes to combine her moves in the gym such as starting out with a dumbbell squat and completing the movement as a shoulder press. For lifts such as presses and squats, the athlete tells M&F that time under tension is key for her, since being behind the wheel requires holding the body in different positions, for long periods of time.

When it comes to cardio, Brewer makes sure that this is a full body affair as well. “I do a lot of different cardio machines because most cardio machines are leg based like the stair climber,” she says. “So, it’s really important to do arm-based cardio as well, like the arm bike.” If you want to get on track with your own fitness goals, full body workouts are time efficient and are awesome for building stamina too. If you want to give this workout a test drive for yourself, don’t forget that you can always adapt the intensity level by adding or reducing sets and reps, and tweaking the time spent on cardio. Lindsay Brewer completes

her full-body workouts three times per week, but unlike Brewer’s day job, getting fitter is not a race. Slow and steady is the way to victory!

To follow Lindsay Brewer on Instagram, click here.