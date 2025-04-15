Lindsay Brewer is currently in the midst of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American season, where she is loving life behind the wheel. Inspiringly, this model driver and trailblazing female tells M&F that much of her recent success is owed not just to her skills on the track, but also to her evolving fitness journey as well. Of course, we wanted to find out more about how Brewer developed a thrill for the race, and why she is building her body better for the rigors of the road, so we flagged her down for a chat.

Lindsay Brewer’s initial memories of racing can be traced back to the tender age of three, when dad bought her very first snow mobile. Growing up in Denver, CO, the young upstart was introduced to the thrill of the race by weaving in and out of snowy mountains. “I absolutely loved it,” she says. “I loved going fast!”

Her desire to drive continued and at the age of 11, she had a birthday party at her local kart track in Arvada, CO. By 12, Brewer had already entered and won her first race. “I knew what I loved doing from such an early age and winning was just such an incredible moment,” she reflects.

Understandably then, the lifelong racer becomes ticked off when internet trolls’ comment that her participation behind the wheel is all about raising a platform for her modeling career. “It’s so expensive to race,” asserts Brewer. “If I wanted a quick way to get into modelling, I would do something that was a lot cheaper. A lot of brand deals that I make from social media — I reinvest in my own racing career.”

There’s no doubt that this athlete does it all for the love of the sport. “Driving cars is just my passion,” she beams. “I’m definitely a thrill seeker, an adrenaline junkie, whatever you want to call it. I just love doing things that are exciting. I’m always seeking adrenaline, and I think racing Lamborghini’s this year definitely fulfills that. And it’s such a great car!”

About the Lamborghini Super Trofeo

As part of team RAFA, Lindsay Brewer participates in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series, a one-make championship that exclusively includes the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo car. Three continents have their own division (Europe, Asia, and North America) and each completes six-weeks of double races across weekends, ultimately leading to the Lamborghini World Championship.

The Huracán Super Trofeo EV can accelerate from 0-60mph in under 3 seconds, and reaches top speed of over 175 mph. Now that’s what you call a supercar. And, if you are wondering what it’s like to actually get behind the wheel of one of these beasts, Brewer shares that the cockpit is roomier than some of the previous vehicles that she has driven, such as Indy, but she is anchored in place by a seat that is moulded specifically to her individual body shape, “So that we don’t move around a lot when we’re driving,” she explains.

Still, the extra space doesn’t make the environment any cooler. “It’s definitely a lot hotter in terms of sports cars relative to open wheel racing, because there’s no airflow,” says Brewer. Because Lamborghini racers are so immersed in the seat, they still feel all the vibrations. “You just feel more connected to the car,” she explains. Of course, racing is a full-body workout and requires core strength, but it is also a test of attrition. “I can lose up to four pounds in a race and for me, that’s a lot,” shares the driver. “And it’s all water weight, so it’s so important to stay hydrated in the two days prior a race. You have to consistently hydrate throughout the week,” she explains. Not only is this race star detailed in her approach to water prep, but she is becoming more studious about working out, too.

Lindsay Brewer is Using Weights to Develop Winning Ways

Brewer says that she first started getting serious about gaining strength in 2024 while competing in Indy NXT, because the cars have no power steering. “It was incredibly physical just as far as the demands on my arm strength,” she reflects. The devoted driver adds that racing is a form of physical endurance because it involves holding onto her bodyweight for extended periods of time in order to maintain posture and control of the vehicle. To that end, the beauty decided to get buffer by lifting weights, and more specifically doing so with slow lifts and negatives, making the most of the muscle’s time under tension.

To replicate the rigors of the road, Brewer likes to undertake full body workouts in the gym but is also evolving her training to include other disciplines such as heat training where she exercises in a room with infrared technology. “You do a mix of cardio and weights in the room and then I also try to do Hot Yoga,” she says. “It doesn’t have to be heavy lifting, it has to just be movement in the heat, which is super important.”

Still, Brewer tells M&F that she is loving her lifting sessions too and likes to schedule three such workouts into her calendar each week. She also completes two-to-three Legree fitness classes per week (similar to Pilates, Legree uses a full body stretch and workout machine). For recovery, the racer likes to take hot saunas in order to continue the theme of becoming acclimatized to the heat.

The hard work is paying off, too. Alongside her RAFA partner Jem Hepworth, the team earned a place on the podium taking third in the recent Sebring AM class. Brewer and Hepworth are also the only girls in the North American Lamborghini Super Trofeo series this season. Throughout her career, Brewer has attempted to leave both men and women in the dust whenever the groupings have allowed it. “I always just felt like I want to race against the best of the best,” concludes the trailblazer. Now that’s a journey we can all relate too.

