Natalie Jill's Favorite Bodyweight Moves for Women

We like to think of the gym as a second home, too, but let’s face it—there are definitely days when just leaving the house can be a challenge. But don’t let that keep you from getting the exercise your muscles crave. This do-anywhere routine from San Diego-based trainer Natalie Jill takes bodyweight training to a whole new level.

“Bodyweight workouts are not easy—in fact, they can be some of the most challenging exercises we do,” she explains. “You’ll engage a variety of muscles in a highly functional way since everything has to work together.” The 46-year-old mom discovered this type of training was essential about 10 years ago after the birth of her daughter, when she was coming off a pregnancy gain of more than 50 pounds. Today, she counts 2.5 million followers on Facebook and Instagram, many searching for her bodyweight-focused training. “People are always surprised you can get in shape using your body weight, but I always say, ‘Just try holding a plank for five minutes!’”

Do this series as a circuit, using time (not reps) as a guideline. “I find people tend to tune out when they have to count reps. But with a time goal, you can just focus on getting the workout done in the time you have,” she says. Complete the circuit once through; if time allows, do a second round. Either way, you’ll fire up your muscles, boost your energy, and feel like you’ve just done your body a major favor.