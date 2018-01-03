Natalie Jill's Favorite Bodyweight Moves for Women

Workouts

Natalie Jill
We like to think of the gym as a second home, too, but let’s face it—there are definitely days when just leaving the house can be a challenge. But don’t let that keep you from getting the exercise your muscles crave. This do-anywhere routine from San Diego-based trainer Natalie Jill takes bodyweight training to a whole new level.

Bodyweight workouts are not easy—in fact, they can be some of the most challenging exercises we do,” she explains. “You’ll engage a variety of muscles in a highly functional way since everything has to work together.” The 46-year-old mom discovered this type of training was essential about 10 years ago after the birth of her daughter, when she was coming off a pregnancy gain of more than 50 pounds. Today, she counts 2.5 million followers on Facebook and Instagram, many searching for her bodyweight-focused training. “People are always surprised you can get in shape using your body weight, but I always say, ‘Just try holding a plank for five minutes!’”

Do this series as a circuit, using time (not reps) as a guideline. “I find people tend to tune out when they have to count reps. But with a time goal, you can just focus on getting the workout done in the time you have,” she says. Complete the circuit once through; if time allows, do a second round. Either way, you’ll fire up your muscles, boost your energy, and feel like you’ve just done your body a major favor.

Bodyweight Circuit

Exercise 1

Glute Bridge


30 sec


Exercise 2

Glute Bridge


30 sec

*After final rep, lift hips off the floor, squeezing glutes, and hold for 30 seconds.

Exercise 3

Glute Bridge


30 sec

*Perform as a glute bridge open/close: Keeping hips lifted, open and close knees, engaging inner thighs and core.

Exercise 4

Glute Bridge


30 sec*

*Perform as a single-leg bridge. Raise right knee above right hip. Lift and lower for 30 seconds. Switch sides and repeat.

Exercise 5

Curtsy Tap


30 sec


Exercise 6

Curtsy Tap


30 sec

*Perform as a curtsy hold: After final rep, stay in bottom of lunge position and hold for 30 seconds.

Exercise 7

Curtsy Tap


30 sec

*Perform as a curtsy pulse: After hold, stay in lunge and add small pulses for 30 seconds. Return to start and repeat sequence on opposite side.

Exercise 8

Lean Back


30 sec


Exercise 9

Sit-Through


60 sec


Exercise 10

Traveling Hop Through


60 sec


Exercise 11

Spider-Man Pushup


60 sec


Exercise 12

Down Dog Lift and Cross


30 sec*

*Each side.

Exercise 13

General Side Plank


30 sec*

*Perform as a side plank walk: From side plank position walk your feet a few steps forward, keeping palm on floor, then walk back to start. Repeat on other side.

Exercise 14

Bird Dog


30 sec*

*Per side.
