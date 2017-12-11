The Do-Anywhere Bodyweight Program: The Workout to Sculpt Your Arms

This is the do-anywhere bodyweight program, a series of circuits designed to give you a solid cardio and strength training workout regardless of time, space, and resources.

Consider this your foolproof arms routine whenever you’re traveling, under a time crunch, or trying to sneak in a workout over the holidays. All you need is resistance bands and a ledge to light up your biceps and triceps.

How to do it

Complete 4 rounds with little to no rest between exercises and 1 min. rest between sets.

This is meant to be done in circuit form so you can get a cardiovascular benefit from strength training without having to do actual endurance work. You can perform this workout up to twice weekly.

Decline Pushups x 8 Plank to Pillar x 6 each side Resistance Band Pullaparts x 12 Resistance Band Biceps Curl x 12 Dips x 12

Here, Muscle & Fitness editor Brittany Smith demonstrates how to do the circuit.

Program designed by Liz Lowe, C.S.C.S., head program designer at Scorch Fitness, a high-intensity interval training gym in Sarasota, FL.

Shot on location at EVEN Hotels Brooklyn.