The Do-Anywhere Bodyweight Program: The Workout to Sculpt Your Arms

This is the do-anywhere bodyweight program, a series of circuits designed to give you a solid cardio and strength training workout regardless of time, space, and resources.
Consider this your foolproof arms routine whenever you’re traveling, under a time crunch, or trying to sneak in a workout over the holidays. All you need is resistance bands and a ledge to light up your biceps and triceps.
How to do it
Complete 4 rounds with little to no rest between exercises and 1 min. rest between sets.
This is meant to be done in circuit form so you can get a cardiovascular benefit from strength training without having to do actual endurance work. You can perform this workout up to twice weekly.
- Decline Pushups x 8
- Plank to Pillar x 6 each side
- Resistance Band Pullaparts x 12
- Resistance Band Biceps Curl x 12
- Dips x 12
Here, Muscle & Fitness editor Brittany Smith demonstrates how to do the circuit.
Program designed by Liz Lowe, C.S.C.S., head program designer at Scorch Fitness, a high-intensity interval training gym in Sarasota, FL.
Shot on location at EVEN Hotels Brooklyn.