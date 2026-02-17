Building a big back is a priority for competitive bodybuilders, so it’s reassuring to hear that technique is more important than genetics when it comes to adding muscle mass. That’s exactly what 2025 Arnold Classic Champion Mike Sommerfeld’s trap row technique asserts in one of his recent Instagram posts, demonstrating the benefits of the back-building move for terrific results.

Taking us through the seated trap row machine, the gigantic German explained that this exercise targets the huge trapezius muscles that stretch from the neck and shoulders right down to the mid back. Increasing mass in the trapezius muscles will create a dense appearance and help to define your entire back, so here’s how to get on board.

How to Perform the Seated Trap Row Correctly

Demonstrating the details, Sommerfeld took another bodybuilder through the motions, advising him to grip the handles at the highest point. “Now, get your chest to the pad,” he explained. “Keep your elbows up, all the time.”

The defending Arnold Classic Physique champion explained that the rowing action should be maintained until the handles are as far back as possible for maximum retraction, adding that the pad can keep the body still when pulling with the arms.

“As you release the weight, open up your shoulder blades,” Sommerfeld suggests. “Stretch them out,” and as you (pull), squeeze them together.” To illustrate his point, the big man said that when trying to replicate these reps, you could imagine trying to crack a peanut between your shoulder blades.” The key here is to open up the back on the extended retraction, and to feel the stretch again as you return the weight. “Stretch the full range of motion,” mentored Sommerfeld. “That’s the most important part here.”

Sommerfeld has been employing this move during his 2026 Arnold prep, and noted that as you activate the muscle fibers, this is where the stimulus to grow massive traps begins. “Most people pull weight. Pros build muscle. Big difference,” wrote the bodybuilder in the caption accompanying his video. “This movement is not about how heavy you go. It’s about position. Scapular control. Range of motion. And real contraction,” concluded the champ. “That’s how upper back thickness is built.”

