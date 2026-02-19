Netflix may have announced its first MMA live event this week, with the help of Jake Paul’s MVP banner, but the two women that will go to war are anything but new to the brutal sport. Ronda Rousey will make her return on May 16, 2026, to face fellow women’s MMA pioneer, Gina Carano inside a hexagonal cage and the bout will be contested as a featherweight match with a 145-pound weight limit. Despite their storied careers, Rousey and Carano have never faced each other, and both women have been out of action for many years. So, as fans and critics weight in on the validity of the fight, M&F takes a look at the tale of the tape.

Age Comparison: How Old Are Rousey and Carano?

Born in Riverside, CA, Ronda Rousey is the younger of the two athletes, and is 39. Gina Carano was born in Dallas TX, and is 43.

Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano: Size and Physical Differences

Gina Carano is taller, standing 5’8” to Rousey’s 5’6,” and has predominantly been the heavier of the two athletes. She competed closer to the featherweight class of 145 pounds, whereas Rousey dominated the bantamweight division with a 135-pound weight limit.

How Long Have They Been Out of MMA?

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey was active in a professional wrestling ring as recently as 2025, but in terms of MMA, her last bout occurred on December 30, 2016, when she lost to Amanda Nunes by TKO in the first round of their fight at UFC 207.

While Gina Carano has been seen training in gyms, such as Syndicate MMA recently, and has been hinting at an MMA comeback for a while,her last official bout occurred on August 15, 2009, when she also lost in the first round via TKO, to Cris Cyborg.

This all means that Rousey has been away from active MMA competition for more than 9 years, while Carano has been absent for more than 16 years.

Who has won the most fights: Ronda Rousey or Gina Carano?

Ronda Rousey leads on number of fights, and wins, with a record of 12-2-0, while Gina Carano holds a record of 7-1-0. But the great equalizer here is that each woman lost her last bout in the first round.

Fighting Style Breakdown: Grappler vs Striker

Gina Carano was the face of women’s MMA before Ronda Rousey and the UFC took her mantle. The tenacious Texan became a popular force thanks to her striking and stand-up prowess, using her Muay Thai and boxing skills to beatdown opponents. She only gained one submission in her career, winning the rest by KO/TKO or on points.

Rousey’s history with submissions is quite different however, the former UFC champion and Olympic bronze Judo medalist gained 9 submissions during her MMA career, with the rest coming from KO/TKO. In fact, Rousey has never gone the full distance, so Carano’s more deliberate pace could be met with Rousey’s instincts for a quick finish.

Of course, these stats are steeped in history, and the physical capabilities of both fighters could be far different in 2026. Before the bout even takes place in Inglewood, California, the returning warriors will be required to face medical and neurological testing. The California State Athletic Commission executive director, Andy Foster, recently told ESPN that this will include concussion battery testing and will be “more extensive that what is required of all combat sports athletes.”

Whether you see Netflix’s first foray into MMA as a glorified celebrity exhibition style match, or a chance for these returning warriors to defy the stereotypes around age in sports, we’ll no doubt be fixed to the screen on May 16, either way. The bout, professionally sanctioned by the Unified Rules of MMA will be contested over five, 5-minute rounds using 4-ounce gloves.

