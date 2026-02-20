The United States Army was created on June 3, 1784, following the disbandment of the original Continental Army that was formed in 1775 and instrumental in the independence of the United States in the Revolutionary War.

A lot of history has been made in the over 240 years since then, which makes it very difficult to be the first to do something. Occasionally, you do hear of something remarkable that proves that there is room for growth and new ground to break in a military branch that has been around as long as the Army.

Sergeant Major Janina Simmons speaks of this from experience. Simmons has done a lot while wearing the nation’s cloth, but her most famous accomplishments are being the first African American to graduate from U.S. Army Ranger School as well as the first Ranger-qualified woman to earn her current rank. Simmons expressed that the weight of her accomplishments can sometimes be overwhelming, but she clearly proved capable of carrying it. That is because even in the face of self-doubt at times, victories reinforce and validate belief.

“I’m used to it now, but still I think back and it’s like ‘you made history twice in an organization that has been around since 1775. That’s crazy.”

A Self-Described Average Upbringing

Simmons was born in Germany and learned about the military life very early. Her father was from South Carolina and served in Germany where he met her mother. After moving to Washington state during one part of her childhood, they returned to Germany where she was raised. She described her own childhood as very average, noting that even though she played basketball, there wasn’t much excitement in her life at that time.

“It was generic and basic.”

The thought of service didn’t enter her mind until Simmons’ father brought it up while she was in college. The concept initially didn’t appeal to her due to the ongoing issues in Iraq and Afghanistan at that time. She ultimately decided to look into joining the Air Force but was told she couldn’t join after acknowledging using an inhaler for possible asthma. She went next door to the Army recruiter, and the recruiter told her she could join there.

“That’s kind of how all that happened.”

Once she started her military career, Simmons learned that the more she applied herself, the more she could get out of it. That was all she needed to go all in on service. The more effort she gave, the more positive reinforcement and structure she got.

“After that, I went to the complete opposite of what I was before.”

Simmons original goal was to serve for four years. As she was progressing, more goals came within reach, which led her to focusing on achieving those. This led her to staying well beyond four years and not only becoming a one-of-one but now serving as inspiration for other soldiers and future servicemembers that hope to blaze their own trails in the future. Simmons hopes that while the obvious milestones stand out, they also see how she has evolved throughout her journey because that is what she is most proud of.

“I’m most proud of the person that I became along the way and the consistency I put in,” she said. “I’ve been grinding and sprinting for 15 years.”

Combating Cancer by Running Marathons

That grind for Simmons continues today, and it has also come with serious adversity. While at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, she was having a physical when lumps were discovered around her pelvic region. Simmons was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroendocrine cancer, and she initially thought the worst.

“I thought I was dying, just keeping it real,” she recalled. “I was questioning why I was working out.”

She found inspiration in the form of David Goggins, and she asked herself what he would do if faced with this situation.

“I would like to think that he would just keep it moving. If I hadn’t been told, I wouldn’t even know. So, the only thing that changed is that it’s in my mind.”

Doctors told her that it appeared to be growing at a very slow pace. However, she had to undergo radiation treatment because it had spread. She must receive monthly injections as well as more radiation every six months to contain it. She knew that with the treatments, faith in God, and a reason to look ahead, she could keep going. That’s one reason why she created a bucket list, and a marathon was on it.

“Even after getting treatment on a Friday and feeling like trash for a weekend, I ran on that Monday,” Simmons explained. “You almost have to force yourself to act normal.”

There is nothing normal about a marathon, but it has become a new normal. Not only did Simmons run, but she qualified for the Boston Marathon. Once again, a personal challenge and endeavor have resulted in her reaching a pinnacle. Her ongoing journey serves as a testimony that if you keep your mind strong, you can still achieve great things when faced with adversity of any magnitude.”

“You will still have to deal with bad things, but you can still get after it. That’s really my message.”

Simmons is still future focused and has plenty of reasons to be excited. One reason is her upcoming book that she just finished, set for release later this year. It chronicles her story in her own words, but she hopes that the readers apply what she shares for their own lives and forge their own legacies. There are many people that may see themselves as average or not meant to do anything significant, but Simmons’ personal message is that you could be far more capable than you realize. It just starts with taking that first step, whether it is in service, fitness, or any other passion you have.

“As you build confidence with little wins, you just tend to shoot a little more for the stars.”

Simmons Tips for Combating Imposter Syndrome

Sometimes fitness isn’t about the physical; it’s about the mental aspect as well. It may come as a surprise that many high-level performers and achievers have struggled with Imposter syndrome. Simmons has been open about her struggle but now acknowledges that she was “born average but earns savage.” She shares advice on how to combat it in order to keep moving forward and fulfilling your potential.

Pay Attention to Accomplishments – “You tend to listen to people around you instead of the accomplishments that you have. That made me dim my light. Everything I do now is a receipt that I can look back at. Put in the work but keep your receipts when you get them.”

– “You tend to listen to people around you instead of the accomplishments that you have. That made me dim my light. Everything I do now is a receipt that I can look back at. Put in the work but keep your receipts when you get them.” Earn it Every Day – “You need to recommit and make sure you earn your place at that table, whatever that is to you. It’s not a competition with others it is proving the worth for that day.”

– “You need to recommit and make sure you earn your place at that table, whatever that is to you. It’s not a competition with others it is proving the worth for that day.” Celebrate the Wins – “I get humility and being humble, but you can celebrate what you’ve done without putting other people down. That’s two different things. I wish more people did that.”

You can follow Simmons on Instagram @thats.tiight.

M&F Senior Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.