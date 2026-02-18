Tonio Burton rounded out 2025 with a big win at the Mexico Pro and is hoping to make a big impact in 2026. So, to chisel his chest, “The Predator” has shared that he’s a big fan of high to low cable flys. Here’s why you should try them, too.

The four-time Mr Olympia finalist is currently enjoying an off-season after opting to spend time with family rather than head to the Arnold in March. Still, after winning the Mexico Pro, the big man is already on the road to September’s Mr. Olympia event. “This is a sign to go get your grizzly on,” commented Burton in a recent Instagram post, demonstrating his desire to make gains with the high to low cable fly.

What Is the High-to-Low Cable Fly?

Also known as a costal cable fly, this movement is predominantly used for targeting the lower pec area of the chest. The principle is to position yourself between the cable pulleys and set the handles around to around elbow hight. Then, lean forward and pull the cables out ahead of you, so that your hands meet in the middle. Bodybuilders like Burton love this move, because it zeroes in on the lower pecs, an area that is often difficult to isolate in the gym.

Seated vs. Standing Cable Fly: Which Is Better?

By sitting down, Burton requires less stabilization from other areas of the body, such as his core and legs, allowing for greater activation of the chest muscles, but this also puts him in a lower center of gravity, meaning that he’ll need to keep his feet planted so that the weight doesn’t force him off the ground. “Have to be heavy, with standing 10 toes down,” he quipped.

How to Perform High-to-Low Cable Flys Correctly

If you’re ready to build some lower pecs appeal, take the time to find a weight that is right for you. Two to three sets of 8 to 12 reps is the sweet spot for muscle building. The key is to be able to comfortably move the cable through the full range of motion, and not to make jerky movements as a result of too much load. Going too heavy also risks shoulder injuries, so leave the ego at the door.

To get started, take a deep breath before exhaling as you pull the cables towards you, then take a moment to pause as the handles meet, to create further time under tension.

