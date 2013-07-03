Sam Kaplan / M+F Magazine

6 Unique, Protein-packed Burger Recipes to Try

Get jacked with six new burger recipes from the world's top chefs.

Sam Kaplan / M+F Magazine
Summer’s here, and for most, that means vacation. But the job of building serious muscle doesn’t wait for the man on vacation. You’ve got to lift big and eat big to make it happen. Luckily for you, summer is also synonymous with the great American burger, and the recipes we’ve got here show a daring disregard for the conventional. Each of these delicious burgers is packed with enough protein and nutrients guaranteed to fill up your belly while helping you fill out your frame.

Not all meat is created equal. Check out the macronutrient values for all the meats used in these recipes (plus a few others so you can consider substitutions). All info is for 4-oz servings.

BISON

  • Calories: 164
  • Protein: 24g
  • Fat: 4g
  • Carbs: 0g
  • Fiber: 0g

CHICKEN

  • Calories: 160
  • Protein: 20g
  • Fat: 9g
  • Carbs: 0g
  • Fiber: 0g

ELK

  • Calories: 192
  • Protein: 24g
  • Fat: 2g
  • Carbs: 0g
  • Fiber: 0g

LAMB

  • Calories: 320
  • Protein: 19g
  • Fat: 26g
  • Carbs: 0
  • Fiber: 0

LEAN BEEF

  • Calories: 153
  • Protein: 24g
  • Fat: 4g
  • Carbs: 0g
  • Fiber: 0g

OSTRICH

  • Calories: 184
  • Protein: 24g
  • Fat: 8g
  • Carbs: 0g
  • Fiber: 0g


TURKEY

  • Calories: 170
  • Protein: 20g
  • Fat: 9g
  • Carbs: 0g
  • Fiber: 0g


VENISON

  • Calories: 176
  • Protein: 24g
  • Fat: 8g
  • Carbs: 0g
  • Fiber: 0g


VEAL

  • Calories: 163
  • Protein: 22g
  • Fat: 8g
  • Carbs: 0g
  • Fiber: 0g
Sam Kaplan
1. Bison Burger

Bison is on the rise as a muscle-friendly meat option that's as delicious as it's good for you. Whip up these lean, yet satisfying bison burgers for your friends or family, and they won't even realize they're eating healthier.

See the full Bison Burger recipe here. 

Sam Kaplan
2. Turkey Burger

Looking for an alternative to the standard beef burger? This delicious turkey burger is packed with plenty of muscle-building protein and body-nourishing nutrients to fuel your hardcore workouts. 

From Chef David Myers of Los Angeles' Comme CA

See the full Turkey Burger recipe here. 

Sam Kaplan
3. Salmon Bacon Burger

Salmon burgers tend to get a bad rap. We asked star chef (and Restaurant: Impossible host) Robert Irvine for his best spin on the underrated dish, and he delivered with this flavorful, high protein dinner.

See the full Salmon Bacon Burger recipe here. 

Sam Kaplan / M+F Magazine
4. Spicy Flatbread Lamb Burger

Warning: not all burgers are great for a muscle-building diet. Your typical fast food burger that is drowning in grease won't do you any favors. However, this spicy lamb burger straddles the line of being both delicious and nutritious.

Recipe by Chef Mark Fuller, Ma’ono (Seattle)

See the full Spicy Flatbread Lamb Burger recipe here. 

Sam Kaplan / M+F Magazine
5. Patty Melt Madame

Yes, we all love burgers and we all need protein, so pump your burger up another notch and crack an egg right on top. This classic veal-based melt recipe is all you need when for a killer muscle-building dinner.  

Recipe by Chef John Fraser

Click here to see the full Patty Melt Madame recipe.

Sam Kaplan
6. Elk Burger

You’re probably wondering why you should be eating elk instead of beef, but the answer is quite simple. Elk is naturally high in protein, and it’s lower in saturated fat then beef. Plus, it can supply you with your daily does of B-12.

