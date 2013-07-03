6 Unique, Protein-packed Burger Recipes to Try

Summer’s here, and for most, that means vacation. But the job of building serious muscle doesn’t wait for the man on vacation. You’ve got to lift big and eat big to make it happen. Luckily for you, summer is also synonymous with the great American burger, and the recipes we’ve got here show a daring disregard for the conventional. Each of these delicious burgers is packed with enough protein and nutrients guaranteed to fill up your belly while helping you fill out your frame.

Not all meat is created equal. Check out the macronutrient values for all the meats used in these recipes (plus a few others so you can consider substitutions). All info is for 4-oz servings.

BISON

Calories: 164

Protein: 24g

Fat: 4g

Carbs: 0g

Fiber: 0g

CHICKEN

Calories: 160

Protein: 20g

Fat: 9g

Carbs: 0g

Fiber: 0g

ELK

Calories: 192

Protein: 24g

Fat: 2g

Carbs: 0g

Fiber: 0g

LAMB

Calories: 320

Protein: 19g

Fat: 26g

Carbs: 0

Fiber: 0

LEAN BEEF

Calories: 153

Protein: 24g

Fat: 4g

Carbs: 0g

Fiber: 0g

OSTRICH

Calories: 184

Protein: 24g

Fat: 8g

Carbs: 0g

Fiber: 0g



TURKEY

Calories: 170

Protein: 20g

Fat: 9g

Carbs: 0g

Fiber: 0g



VENISON

Calories: 176

Protein: 24g

Fat: 8g

Carbs: 0g

Fiber: 0g



VEAL