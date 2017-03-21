7 Signs You’re Eating Too Much Salt

Some of the most popular cheat foods— pizza, tacos, or deli sandwiches— are part of the American Heart Association’s “Salty Six,” foods that can add high levels of sodium to your diet. (Breads, chicken, and soup are the other culprits.) So, what’s the matter with a sodium-rich binge?

When you overconsume salt (found in many packaged foods), your body is likely to show both short- and long-term effects, especially if you exercise. Research published in the European Journal of Urology found that too much salt in the diet could be the reason men and women have trouble sleeping through the night. Excess sodium leads to nighttime bathroom visits, according to the research results. Here are seven more obvious signs you’re eating too much salt.

