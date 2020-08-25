Would you rather have the thighs of a ballerina, a bodybuilder, or a flexible yoga master? Perhaps your goal is to build legs of a skater or skier. It doesn’t really matter. If you’re trying to shape lean, tight legs, the best exercises borrow from each of these activities.

So do you have to master each sport to get a better body? Nope. Simply train using techniques from each discipline to get strong, fit thighs that look fabulous.