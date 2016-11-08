5 Good Reasons to Eat Your Carbs

In recent years, the health and fitness industry has been inundated with weight-loss and diet recommendations via popular books, websites and infomercials. Desperately seeking a quick fix, the general public falls easy prey to pseudoscientists and sneaky supplement salesmen intending to pad their wallets through a multibillion dollar market.

Some of these imprudent nutrition pundits have vilified dietary carbohydrates as inherently “fattening”, expendable and even unhealthy as reasoning for their extraction. Although some research has associated carb-restricted diets with improvements in health-related biomarkers, the benefits of their inclusion for athletes and fitness buffs are plentiful.

Here are five reasons which make the case for dietary carbohydrates.