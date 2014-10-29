5 Ways to Beef Up Your Protein Intake

Protein contains all the essential amino acids necessary to help your body rebuild and recover, and is therefore one of the most important macronutrients when it comes to changing your body composition.

For those trying to lose body fat when consuming protein, know that your body will burn 20-35% of the calories just trying to break it down. When our bodies have enough protein we are in a positive nitrogen balanced state. The more we are in this state the more muscle we will build. However in order to accomplish that we must be consuming an adequate amount of protein each day.

Here are some tips on how to increase your protein intake.