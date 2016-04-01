Meat Vs. Plant Protein: 14 Foods Go Head-to-Head

Building muscle is all about efficiency. From food choices, to reps, to post workout fixes – the rule of thumb is if it’ll make you grow, it’s a go. But when we matched up plants and meat to see which had the strongest nutritional profile, the results were staggering. Shockingly, plants are just as tough contenders for protein as meat, but plants have a further range of health benefits from phyto- and micro-nutrients that you might not be considering.

Click through to see which plant staples you should consider adding to your diet or use as a meat replacement for your next Meatless Monday.