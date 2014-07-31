Robert Irvine's 7-minute Muscle Meals

Gustavo Caballero / Getty

It can be hard enough to get to the gym after a long day at work, never mind banging around pots and pans in the kitchen to cook a healthy meal from scratch. You’ve probably experimented with cooking all or most of your meals for the week on Sunday and storing everything in resealable plastic containers until you’re ready to eat. Meal prep is a fine solution, but too often yields mixed results: Grilled chicken and steak store in the fridge well enough, but the moment the recipe gets any more complicated than plain meat, a once-tasty dish can morph into an inedible disaster.

In all four recipes I present here, I note how to cut corners in preparation without negatively affecting taste (see the Chef’s Tips within each recipe page). My mantra has always been that you can look good and still eat gourmet food. Now, it doesn’t even have to take up a lot of time.