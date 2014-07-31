Gain Mass

Robert Irvine's 7-minute Muscle Meals

With minimal prep, you can put these four gourmet, muscle-building meals together in no time.

Chef Robert Irvine thumbnail by
1 of 5

7-Minute Masterpieces

Robert Irvine Cooking
Gustavo Caballero / Getty

It can be hard enough to get to the gym after a long day at work, never mind banging around pots and pans in the kitchen to cook a healthy meal from scratch. You’ve probably experimented with cooking all or most of your meals for the week on Sunday and storing everything in resealable plastic containers until you’re ready to eat. Meal prep is a fine solution, but too often yields mixed results: Grilled chicken and steak store in the fridge well enough, but the moment the recipe gets any more complicated than plain meat, a once-tasty dish can morph into an inedible disaster.

In all four recipes I present here, I note how to cut corners in preparation without negatively affecting taste (see the Chef’s Tips within each recipe page). My mantra has always been that you can look good and still eat gourmet food. Now, it doesn’t even have to take up a lot of time.

2 of 5

1. Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

Seared Tuna

Get the recipe for Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna

3 of 5

2. Smoked Salmon with Eggs on a Bagel

Salmon Egg Sandwich

Get the recipe for Smoked Salmon with Eggs on a Bagel

4 of 5

3. Curry Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap

Curry Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap
Sam Kaplan

Get the recipe for Curry Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap

5 of 5

4. Lump Crab Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

Get the recipe for Lump Crab Deviled Eggs

Comments