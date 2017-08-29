In this Mexican-inspired steak recipe, Chef Robert Irvine walks you through how to expertly cook a steak to the perfect sear, and the side dishes to finish it off.
Ingredients
- 2 large green tomatoes
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 1⁄4 cup small yellow onion, diced
- 2 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tbsp minced garlic
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 jalapeños
- Salt and pepper
- Dirty Rice:
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1⁄2 cup small yellow onion, diced
- 1 cup cooked black beans
- 2 Tbsp small carrots, diced and previously boiled, semisoft
- 1⁄2 cup tomato juice
- 3 cups white or brown rice, cooked
- 1⁄2 cup celery leaves, tips only
- 1 Tbsp Cajun spice
- Steaks:
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 4 8 oz rib eye steaks, trimmed
- 1 Tbsp sea or kosher salt
- 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Salsa verde: Dice tomatoes, then puree them in a food processor or blender.
- Add cilantro, onion, vinegar, garlic, oil, and jalapeños to the mixture, and purée again. Taste, then season with salt and pepper. Place in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to merge.
- Dirty rice: Warm oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Next, add onions and cook, stirring frequently, until they’re slightly translucent, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Add beans and carrots; allow to warm.
- Add juice, and reduce heat to medium-low. Continue to cook until juice has reduced to 1⁄4 cup, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Next, add rice. Warm mixture to blend the flavors, over medium-low heat for 5 minutes.
- Once rice has warmed and juice has finished reducing, remove from heat and add celery. Taste, and season to preference with Cajun spice.
- Steaks: Warm oil in a large sauté pan over high heat for 1 to 2 minutes. Season steaks on both sides with salt and pepper, then add to pan. Reduce to medium-high heat, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Flip steaks, and repeat the process on the second side for about 3 to 4 minutes.
- Remove steaks from pan, and allow them to rest for a few minutes. Serve over dirty rice, and finish with salsa verde.