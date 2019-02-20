Is Grass-Fed Butter Actually Better for You?

What’s better for your health than butter? Answer: grass-fed butter. This creamy, yellow fat amalgam is packed with all sorts of health benefits that you might not even be aware of. The science behind grass-fed butter is simple—when cows consume grass (their natural diet), more milk is produced. Greater milk production also brings more healthy fats and fat-soluble vitamins. Regular butter, most of which comes from grain-fed cows, is lower in nutrients, and the grain that’s fed to the cows could contain hormones and antibiotics.

According to the Journal of Dairy Science, grass-fed butter is packed with five times more conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) than regular butter from grain-fed cows. CLA is a powerful fatty acid, known for its anti-inflammatory properties and weight-loss benefits. Omega-3 fatty acids also share the spotlight—DHA and EPA—with anti-inflammatory benefits for certain conditions, like eczema and arthritis.

With a nutritious twist, grass-fed butter does provide weight loss benefits because of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid. The World Journal of Gastrointestinal Pathophysiology indicated that butyrate can help control weight by enhancing the hunger hormone, leptin, which can suppress your appetite.

Another reason to choose grass-fed better: heart health. The luscious fat is rich in antioxidants and vitamins A, D, E, and K—all of which offer a protective mechanism against heart disease. If you’re look to boost your heart health, maintain your weight, or reduce inflammation, grass-fed butter can be found at Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market, Aldi, and Costco.