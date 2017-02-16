10 Ways to Eat for an X-Frame

It’s the ideal silhouette to have. A wide set of shoulders that taper dramatically into a tiny waist. Then, below the waist, the physique bellows out once more into an inverted V, courtesy of a wide-swept set of quads. The look is polished off at the upper and lower extremities by beefed up forearms and calves. You could follow the best program to get wide in all the right places, but, as with all pursuits of muscle, your diet has to be kept in check. These 10 tips will help you put on the mass you seek in the places you seek it without stretching your beltline.

SEE ALSO: Gain 10 Pounds of Muscle in 4 Weeks