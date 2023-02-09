28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
No matter what team you want to win on Sunday, one thing is for sure, you’ll be grubbin’ on some of your favorite Super Bowl Sunday recipes and snacks. Except for this year, when the game is over, you won’t be left feeling bloated and sluggish thanks to Scottsdale, AZ-based chef Dom Ruggiero, founder and CEO of Cast Iron Concepts, a Scottsdale-based Hospitality Group which is the parent company of three restaurants: Hush Public House, TVG Tap Room, and Fire at Will.
Ruggiero, a Marine Aviation Operations Specialist, studied at Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute. He’s worked as a chef in New York City for several years before returning to his hometown in 2019 and opening his first restaurant.
To help burn off some of the calories he consumes while crafting new culinary ideas in his kitchen, Ruggiero, who with his wife Holly are expecting their first child, is an avid weightlifter and trains Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
Here, Ruggiero shares some of his top tips on how to successfully prep gameday goodies without missing a second of the game—or an ounce of flavor!
Keep the flavor but cut down on the calories by making simple, yet flavorful swaps. “The best way I’ve found to make Super Bowl dishes healthier is to keep with the traditional fare but to sub alternative ingredients whereever possible,” Ruggiero says. For example, replace mayonnaise-based recipes with Greek yogurt or fattier meats with leaner proteins such as chicken or turkey for beef or pork.
Ruggiero suggests these healthy ingredients swap ideas:
Like everyone else, Ruggiero wants to be watching the game and enjoying the party. “I don’t want to be stuck in the kitchen while everyone else is having fun,” the Super Bowl chef says. So, he always creates his menu so that it is either easily prepped ahead of time, and/or able to be hot-held without compromising the flavor or texture. “Crockpots and pellet smokers are great for this,” he says.
When it comes to game-day preparation, Ruggiero likes to serve all of his Super Bowl Sunday recipes dishes in disposable aluminum pans. “Toward the end of the party, I’ll put out to-go containers for my guests to take food home in—it makes clean up a breeze,” he says.
Not only does this make for an easy clean-up, but your friends get to enjoy their Game Day dishes the next day and you aren’t stuck with more food than you can handle.
This homemade French Onion Dip recipe is one of Ruggiero’s wife’s favorite dishes! “This recipe is an example of how you can sub out Greek yogurt for mayo and extra virgin olive oil for butter,” hje says. It’s great served with chips or fresh-cut vegetables for an even healthier option.
Ingredients:
Instructions:
Another fan favorite is these BBQ Chicken lettuce cups. Chef Ruggiero serves these with grilled corn, shaved radish, cheddar cheese, and scallions, “But you can personalize them however you like with your favorite ingredients.” He says. Keep in mind, “This recipe utilizes the crock pot with your favorite BBQ sauce but you could also use your smoker for added smokey flavor.” Recommends Chef Ruggiero.
Ingredients:
Instructions:
Ingredients:
Instructions: