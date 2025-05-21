In today’s highly processed world where most carbs are refined to mush, how important is it to stick with whole foods, especially as we age? And what can be classed as high- or low-quality carbs? A new study has the answers.

Experts at the Jean Mayer USDA Himan Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health recently combined forced to figure out the best way to carb-up. In a recently published study, the team looked at the health impact associated with different types of carbohydrates and the implications that they have on our health. For example, we’ve known a long time that starchy carbs like potatoes can spike blood sugar levels, contributing to obesity, diabetes, and heart problems, but what is not so well understood is the damage that dealing in different types of carbs can have on the body as we age.

“We’ve all heard that different carbohydrates can affect health differently, whether for weight, energy, or blood sugar levels,” said Andres Ardisson Korat, a scientist and lead author of the study. “But rather than just look at the immediate effects of these macronutrients, we wanted to understand what they might mean for good health 30 years later.”

Why is This Important to Know?

The population of adults aged over 65 years in the U.S. is expected to double within 40 years, but this population places a disproportionate load on the health system. With limited evidence currently available on the role of carbohydrates as we age, understanding the healthiest options is paramount to relieving this pressure. Of course, for those who wish to live a longer, healthier life, keeping a watchful eye on carb intake could be an important part of our overall fitness regime if scientists can point us in the right direction.

How Was The Study Carried Out?

The researchers were able to draw upon a databank of more than 47,000 woman who regularly answered a National Health Service questionnaire about their health and diets between 1984 and 2026. This enabled the experts to extrapolate the individual’s intakes of both refined and unrefined carbohydrates as they matured. For benchmarking purposes, the team defined “healthy aging” as those who stayed free of a select list of major chronic illness, including cancers, diabetes, heart issues and mental health problems.

What Were the Results?

Data showed that:

Good quality fibrous carbs like whole grains, fruits, vegetables and legumes were associated with up to 37% greater likelihood of healthy physical and mental aging.

Lower quality refined carbs like sugar, processed grains and starchy potatoes and vegetables were associated with a 13% drop in the odds of healthy aging.

“Studies are starting to find an association between food choices in midlife and quality of life in later years,” explains Korat of these key findings. “The more we can understand about healthy aging, the more science can help people live healthier for longer.” While this particular study focused on women, the link between bad carbs and aging is likely to be similar in men, and this will no doubt be the subject of future investigations.

Another negative health implication of refined or starchy carbs such as peeled potatoes is that not only are vitamins stripped from the food itself, but they tend to be deep fried and subjected to seasoning, leading to potentially high levels of salt. Conversely, higher quality carbs tend to have more dietary fiber and keep their nutrients, leading to a positive effect on aging adults. “Our results are consistent with other evidence linking consumption of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and legumes with lower risks of chronic diseases,” said the study’s senior author Qi Sun. “And now we see the association with physical and cognitive function outcomes.”

“Our findings suggest that carbohydrate quality may be an important factor in healthy aging,” concluded Korat. So, next time you plan to carb-up, make sure you choose a high-quality option.