These mushrooms may not be magical, but they're definitely good for your body. Track 'em down at your local supermarket and work them into your diet ASAP.
5 Types of Mushrooms and Their Health Benefits
1. Portabella
Due to their hearty flavor and thick texture, portabella mushrooms are often used as a meat substitute by vegetarians. But carnivores can deploy them as a low-carb “bun” for their beef and turkey burgers. Either way, they taste great when grilled, and they’re loaded with B vitamins.
2. Porcini
Out of all mushrooms, these contain the highest amounts of ergothioneine and glutathione, two antioxidants that are known to fight age-related diseases. They’re also high in fiber and pack a strong, nutty flavor. You won’t find these in every grocery store, but they’re worth the hunt.
3. Shiitake
These mushrooms are nutritional powerhouses. They boost your immune system and contain lots of beta-glucan, a type of fiber that benefits your heart. Just don’t overdo it: They have about double the calories of the other ’shrooms in this gallery.
4. White Button
Readily available year- round, these make up about 90% of all mushrooms consumed in the U.S. Pile them on salads and pizzas or eat them plain—because each medium-size white button mushroom contains more than half a gram of muscle-building protein.
5. Cremini
If you think these guys look quite similar to white button mushrooms, it’s because they are simply the more mature version of them. But their taste is much more distinct. Chop them up and blend them into ground beef to make your burger patties more nutritious (and more delicious).