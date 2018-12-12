5 Unexpected Ways to Eat Artichokes

Yes, we know you love yourself some quality artichoke dip; however, that’s not the only way to incorporate this superfood into your diet. Plus all of the other ingredients that go into the dip can potentially ruin your diet. Easily slip artichokes onto your plate in multiple ways to help maintain muscle integrity and control contractions as well.

Fun Fact: The USDA ranks artichokes among the best vegetables for antioxidants, which help keep disease at bay.