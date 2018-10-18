5 Ways to Include More Carrots in Your Diet

Getty

Loaded with nutrition and flavor, the versatile carrot goes way beyond a midday snack.

Even picky eaters who don’t like vegetables can find a way to enjoy carrots. They’re a shockingly versatile vegetable, going way beyond boring carrot sticks. Cooking them brings out their natural sweetness and also makes the healthy beta carotene that’s prevalent in carrots more readily available. Here are five healthy and delicious ways to take advantage of this vitamin-packed fall vegetable

1. Enjoy Them Roasted

Combine 2 tbsp olive oil, 1/4 tsp cumin, and dashes of salt and pepper, then toss with 1 lb carrots. Roast at 425°F for 20 to 35 minutes. Mix 1/4 cup yogurt with chopped dill, drizzle over carrots, then sprinkle with roasted pepitas.

2. Cook a Soup

In a pot, sauté 1/2 cup chopped onion in 2 tbsp coconut oil. Add 1 chopped garlic clove, 4 tsp minced ginger, 1 lb chopped carrots, and 1 chopped sweet potato. Add 1.5 cups broth. Cook until veggies soften. Puree in a blender.

3. Mix Up a Slaw

Shred 1 lb carrots and add to a large bowl. Add 4 chopped green onions, 2 tbsp rice vinegar, 1 tbsp sesame oil, 1 tsp tamari, and juice from 1 lime. Mix well and sprinkle with toasted black sesame seeds.

4. Make a Mashed Side

Chop 1 lb carrots and 1 large peeled turnip, then boil them for 15 to 20 minutes. Mash with a potato masher or briefly process in a food processor. Stir in 4 tbsp butter and salt and pepper to taste.

5. Sip on a Juice

Juice 3 large carrots, 2 apples, and a 1-inch piece of fresh ginger for a refreshing and tasty way to boost daily nutrient intake. Using a whole-food juicer will allow for better fiber retention.

