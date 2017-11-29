6 Game-ready Recipes for a Healthy Tailgate

Marcus Nilsson

The gridiron may feature a clash between two teams, but, on game day, the real battle takes place in the parking lot.

If you’re not careful this fall, you’re going to be tackled by brats, bags of greasy chips, mayo-soaked potato salad, and free-flowing kegs that are all too ready to fill you out like an offensive lineman. And if you’re following a particular diet plan, it can be even harder not to get blitzed by the options available.

So does that mean you have to skip out on the gastronomic fun if you want to keep your six-pack in good shape? Not at all! The key to avoiding nutrition fumbles and keeping your waistline in check is to whip up some better-body tailgate fare on your own. Whether you’re planted on your couch with your buddies or on a truck hatch at the stadium, here is a roster of tailgate recipes for any diet that are guaranteed to score.