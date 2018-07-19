Linus Strandholm / EyeEm / Getty

Healthy Recipes

6 Healthy Copycat Fast-Food Recipes to Satisfy Your Cravings

Want the addictive taste of fast food without the physique-wrecking macros? Whip up these healthier, protein-packed versions of five popular fast-food items.

by MS, RD
Fast food is cheap, convenient, and undeniably delicious, so even the most dedicated fitness enthusiast has a soft spot for it. A slice of greasy pepperoni pizza or a couple of sour-cream-laden tacos always beat out a dry chicken breast in the taste department (especially after a night out). But these foods are nutritional train wrecks that will derail your fitness goals if you give in to cravings too often.

The solution: making your own healthier fast food at home. You’ll be amazed how easy it is to convert these fat bombs into muscle-building meals. Plus, you’ll sidestep the mystery ingredients that belong in a chemistry lab rather than your belly.

The following five copycat recipes—inspired by the most popular orders from well-known joints—deliver all the taste you desire but without the nutritional baggage that usually comes with them. In other words, get ready to have it your way.

Travis Rathbone
1. Pepperoni Pizza

Swapping out pizza dough in favor of whole-wheat pitas and topping off the pie with extra vegetables for added nutrients.

Get the recipe here

LauriPatterson / Getty
2. French Fries

Forgo the cups of sizzling oil in favor of oven-baked sweet potatoes for a nutritional boost (hello, vitamin A). Then serve them with a DIY ketchup (next slide).

Get the recipe here

Travis Rathbone
4. DIY Ketchup

Get the recipe here

Travis Rathbone
3. Cheeseburger

Opt for provolone instead of processed American cheese slices, nutrient-dense baby greens in lieu of nutritionally empty iceberg, and a feisty chipotle mayo-ketchup blend. The result: a burger even a king will flip over.

Get the recipe here

Travis Rathbone
5. Crunchy Taco Supreme

Adding refried beans to the mix provides an extra layer of protein and dietary fiber, and not using fried tortillas allows you to ditch the preservatives and added fats. For a low-carb taco night, wrap everything up in lettuce leaves.

Get the recipe here

Travis Rathbone
6. Tuna Sub

Replacing the fatty mayo with protein-rich Greek yogurt, removing some of the bread, and finishing it off with quality toppings.

Get the recipe here

