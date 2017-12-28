Apple Pie Post-workout Protein Shake

Need a change of pace from your regular post-workout shake? Try this recipe, which takes a classic holiday dessert and turns it into a drink you can enjoy without worrying about your gut.

Post-workout Shake: Apple Pie Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 min. You'll need 1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 apple with core and seeds removed

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 cup walnuts

1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk or water

5 ice cubes