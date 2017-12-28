Healthy Recipes
Apple Pie Post-workout Protein Shake
Turn a classic dessert into your new favorite recovery shake.
Need a change of pace from your regular post-workout shake? Try this recipe, which takes a classic holiday dessert and turns it into a drink you can enjoy without worrying about your gut.
Post-workout Shake: Apple Pie Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 min.
Prep time: 5 min.
You'll need
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- 1 apple with core and seeds removed
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 cup walnuts
- 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk or water
- 5 ice cubes
Directions
1. Add all of the ingredients into a blender and blend on medium-high for 1 minute or until smooth.